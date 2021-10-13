CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, IA

DUNWELL WINS SPECIAL ELECTION FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 29

KBOE Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJasper County voters chose a new state representative Tuesday (10/12). Republican Jon Dunwell defeated Democrat Steve Mullan in a special election to fill the vacant House District 29 seat. Dunwell received 2820 votes–nearly 60 percent of ballots cast, with Mullan receiving 1890 votes—40 percent. The seat became vacant last month when Wes Breckenridge resigned after taking a new job. Dunwell’s term will run through 2022. House District 29 covers Newton, Kellogg, Prairie City and Baxter.

