Austin Housing Finance Corporation seeks qualified non-profits for $7 million home rehabilitation and accessibility programs

Austin, Texas
 6 days ago

The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) is seeking proposals from non-profit organizations to provide home repair and roofing services to low- and moderate-income households with annual incomes at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Family Income (AMFI).

AHFC has allocated $7 million for the G.O. Repair! Program: $7 million from the General Obligation Bonds approved by voters in November 2018.

The G.O. Repair! Program seeks to eliminate health and safety hazards and improve accessibility for low- and moderate-income homeowners in Austin. It also encourages collaboration with other local programs to reduce waiting lists and to improve non-profits’ capacity to provide home repair services. The program provides up to $20,000 of assistance per home per fiscal year.

Eligible repairs include (but are not limited to) accessibility modifications and accommodations for the elderly and those with disabilities, lead abatement for homes built before 1978, and home rehabilitation that involves the replacement of major systems (e.g., plumbing, roofing, air conditioning, electrical, foundation, and other major interior and exterior repairs).

Non-profit organizations applying for the funding should have experience in home repair. The contract term is estimated to begin January 1, 2022 and end on September 30, 2022, with the possibility of one 12-month extension.

Application Process

A full Notice of Funding Ability (NOFA) describing the application process, along with Program Guidelines and Application.

Applications received will be reviewed and scored on a competitive basis according to organizational capacity and experience as well as published evaluation criteria for Program participation. To be considered, applications must be complete, contain all the required documentation and meet the minimum threshold criteria as stated in the Program Guidelines and Scoring Criteria.

A non-mandatory Pre-Submittal meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021, via Microsoft TEAMS. To register to attend this meeting, please email your NAME, FIRM and EMAIL ADDRESS to Alan Fish at alan.fish@austintexas.gov. A Microsoft Teams meeting invite will be sent directly to your email address. Sealed applications are due before 3 pm on November 9, 2021, to the AHFC offices, 1000 East 11th Street, Suite 200. Applicants shall submit one (1) original and one (1) electronic copy of the application. The paper copy of the Application shall be printed on standard 8 ½ x 11 paper, double-sided, have consecutively numbered pages, and clearly labeled “ORIGINAL” and contain the signature of the person authorized to sign on behalf of the Applicant. The electronic copy of the Application shall be in Portable Document Format (.pdf) and submitted on a flash drive and shall be exact replicas of the original paper copy with bookmarks that correspond with Submittal tab numbers.

Questions may be directed to Alan Fish at 512-974-3188 or by e-mail at alan.fish@austintexas.gov

About Austin Housing Finance Corporation

The Austin Housing Finance Corporation (AHFC) was created as a public, non-profit corporation and instrumentality of the City of Austin. The mission of the AHFC is to generate and implement strategic housing solutions for the benefit of low- and moderate-income residents of the City of Austin.

About Housing and Planning Department

The Housing and Planning Department provides resources related to planning, zoning, housing, and community development to enhance the quality of life of all Austinites. Equitable, efficient, and comprehensive planning with displacement prevention as a prioritized focus is the Department’s core charge in delivering housing services to the community.

###

ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

