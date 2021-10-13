CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOYBEAN HARVEST PAST 50%, CORN NEARS 30%

By DAR DANIELSON
KBOE Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weather has favored farmers and they’ve been able to bring in a lot of corn and beans. The U.S.D.A. says close to 30% of the corn harvest is now complete statewide — that is eight days ahead of normal. That compares to the 19% of the corn that was harvest level the previous week. More than half of the soybean crop has been harvested at 56 percent. That is 16 percent more soybeans harvested compared to last week.

