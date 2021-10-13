SERMON OF THE WEEK: The sweet message of forgiveness

I went out for a quick lunch a while back. Being by myself, I noticed the interactions of a few couples. One couple was having some intense discussions in the parking lot near their car. She said to the guy she was with, I assume her boyfriend or husband, with her hands thrust down by her side, “You just are not hearing me!” “Oh, I am hearing you loud and clear, you just are not listening to me!” as his arms flew up in air with frustration. Her arms moved from her sides to a tight folding of her arms with a very furrowed brow and eyes in a strong stare looking down to the ground. There was silence for a few moments and I quickly walked by trying to look discreet. I am not sure all that transpired as I walked to my car, but I heard laughter and saw them walking hand in hand to their car. As I was getting in my car, I saw another couple in the car across from mine. She had thrust open her car door, looking like she was both hurt and mad, fighting back tears. Since the car was facing my direction, I could see the guy in the car. He was in the driver’s seat, hands gripping the wheel, staring straight ahead. He did not move. She looked back at him in the car and said something, but he kept staring. She just kept looking at him, I think waiting for a response. He said nothing, did nothing, just kept looking straight ahead. I was curious to see how this drama would play out, but I had started my car and was backing out. As I glanced back, she was still looking at him and he was still looking straight ahead. I left wondering what happened, seeing two couples apparently struggling in their communication. As I drove on, praying for these unnamed couples with their unknown issues, I found myself praying for their communication and that they would truly hear each other because there is great wisdom in listening.

RELIGION ・ 15 DAYS AGO