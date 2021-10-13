CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

SERMON OF THE WEEK: The sweet message of forgiveness

midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Editor's note: The News Leader seeks other religious leaders of all faiths in the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde to write articles of religion, faith and values, in what is intended to become a weekly feature. If interested, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Times and Democrat

FRIDAY SERMON: The beginning of the enemy

The angel turned into the enemy of the world when he rejected God's plan for authority, competed with God and thus became an adversary of God. Rejecting God's plan was Satan's fall. “And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought...
RELIGION
oc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: The wisdom of listening!

I went out for a quick lunch a while back. Being by myself, I noticed the interactions of a few couples. One couple was having some intense discussions in the parking lot near their car. She said to the guy she was with, I assume her boyfriend or husband, with her hands thrust down by her side, “You just are not hearing me!” “Oh, I am hearing you loud and clear, you just are not listening to me!” as his arms flew up in air with frustration. Her arms moved from her sides to a tight folding of her arms with a very furrowed brow and eyes in a strong stare looking down to the ground. There was silence for a few moments and I quickly walked by trying to look discreet. I am not sure all that transpired as I walked to my car, but I heard laughter and saw them walking hand in hand to their car. As I was getting in my car, I saw another couple in the car across from mine. She had thrust open her car door, looking like she was both hurt and mad, fighting back tears. Since the car was facing my direction, I could see the guy in the car. He was in the driver’s seat, hands gripping the wheel, staring straight ahead. He did not move. She looked back at him in the car and said something, but he kept staring. She just kept looking at him, I think waiting for a response. He said nothing, did nothing, just kept looking straight ahead. I was curious to see how this drama would play out, but I had started my car and was backing out. As I glanced back, she was still looking at him and he was still looking straight ahead. I left wondering what happened, seeing two couples apparently struggling in their communication. As I drove on, praying for these unnamed couples with their unknown issues, I found myself praying for their communication and that they would truly hear each other because there is great wisdom in listening.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

A Chance to Forgive

Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.—EPHESIANS 4:32 (NIV) “Useless, my kids are useless,” my grandfather would say after we transferred him from rehab to the hospital, even though our family members visited him regularly. He was nasty to the staff and began to refuse food. I broached hospice with his physician, and they soon moved him to one where the staff was kind and attentive, even with his bad moods.
RELIGION
yoursun.com

Sermon of the Week: Our time here is short, seek God's wisdom

Psalm 90:12,17 — So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom. And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us: and establish thou the work of our hands upon us; yea, the work of our hands establish thou it. How...
RELIGION
midfloridanewspapers.com

SERMON OF THE WEEK: Canceling Cancel Culture

Editor's note: The News Leader is seeking other religious leaders in the communities of Clermont, Groveland, Minneola, Mascotte and Montverde to become contributors on what is intended to become a weekly feature. If interested, please contact Managing Editor Steve Steiner at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com. Mob mentality and power is a real thing....
RELIGION
Neshoba Democrat

Forgiveness of sins and life eternal

Paul and Barnabas, driven out of Antioch in Pisidia, travel about 90 miles to Iconium. Undeterred by the persecution they suffered in Antioch, they go into the synagogue and speak the word of God’s grace to the people in the city. And we see that “a great number of both Jews and Greeks believed” (Acts 14:1).
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Noel Snyder: Sermons That Sing

Sermons That Sing (IVP, 2021) WHO: Noel Snyder, program manager at the Calvin Institute of Christian Worship at Calvin University. HE SAYS: “What is undertaken here is a sustained analysis of the musicality of preaching by bringing the art of music into deep theoretical and practical conversation with the art of preaching.”
RELIGION
csl.edu

New Advent Sermon Series available for download

Finding Christ in the Old Testament is the focus of the 2021 Advent Sermon Series, “The Bible, Our Book of Advents,” from Concordia Seminary Press, the publishing arm of Concordia Seminary, St. Louis. The series, now available as a downloadable PDF, includes four sermons drawing from Old Testament texts that prefigure the advents of Christ.
RELIGION
Democrat-Herald

Interfaith Voices: Repair, not forgiveness is message of Yom Kippur

The Jewish High Holiday season is now behind us, but we are well-served to remember the lessons it teaches us throughout the rest of the year. Each new year of the Hebrew calendar begins with Rosh Hashanah, followed by a period of 10 days called aseret y'mei teshuvah, the Ten Days of Repentance. This is an ideal time to repent from undesirable behavior and commit to doing differently in the coming year. In the traditional imagination, the book of our lives is open during this time and changes can still be made.
CORVALLIS, OR
Courier-Times

The After-Sermon: Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace underscores all of our unique faith stories. Looking back gives me moments of amusement and, indeed, some consternation. I was surrounded as a child by very powerful but rather inaccurate self-appointed theologians. My first foray into matters-theological was with my maternal grandmother who lived with us and whom...
RELIGION
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist Rev. Dr. Andrea Ayvazian: ‘The Only Sermon’

And buried every rifle, pistol, knife, bullet, bomb, bayonet. if we jumped upon fleets of tanks and fighter jets. unwelded them dismantled them turned them into scrap metal. if every child was fed as well as race horses bred to win derbies. if every person with a second home gave...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
marinlocalnews.com

Thomas Nibbe Sermon: Just Be Present Anyway

Sunday, October 17, 2021 @ 11:00 a.m. Pacific Coast Mission District Retreat, October 15-17, 2021. Holy Cross Lutheran Church, PacificaSunday, October 17, 2021 — (Ignatius) Bible Study in Ezekiel 38 at 9:45 a.m. Holy Communion Worship at 11:00 a.m., featuring Bishop Emeritus John Bradosky,of the North American Lutheran Churchdirectly from...
SARASOTA, FL
The Baltimore Sun

Two LGBTQ-affirming Baltimore churches — one historic and one young — unite with installation of new pastor

A service held Sunday at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church signifies a new partnership between one of Baltimore’s historic churches and a fledgling congregation, both rooted in LGBTQ affirmation and inclusivity, generations apart. The Rev. Emily Scott, who leads both congregations, was installed through a Rite of Installation, signifying her new role as pastor at the 161-year-old St. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
cumberlandheights.org

Sunday Sermon: Becoming More Open

Your Higher Power shines light on you to show you what you’re holding on to that it’s time for you to let go. Once you let go of all that “extra stuff”, you can become open to new possibilities in recovery.
RELIGION
cumberlandheights.org

Sunday Sermon: Rewards of Recovery

It doesn’t matter if you have three days, three years or 30 years of recovery. Today is all we have. And if a newcomer stays sober, goes to meetings and tries to be of service to others, they will receive the same benefits of recovery as a person who has been sober for decades.
RELIGION
Niina Pekantytär

Mother Earth and Underworld in Lithuanian Folklore

​Žemyna was very much beloved goddess by the ancient Balts. Žemyna was the personification of the earth. She was the goddess who nourished all life; humans, plants and animals. Everything rose from her and returned to her. Every major celebration began with an invocation to Žemyna. The Head of the household filled a ladle with beer and poured some into the ground while saying a prayer. They drank some beer, thanked the gods and the other members of the household. Then he passed the ladle on and everyone got a chance to express their gratitude. In rituals, black pigs and multiple slices of bread were left as sacrifices. She was one of the daughters of the sun goddess Saulė. Žemyna had a brother called Žemepatis who protected farmsteads and households.
bluemountaineagle.com

oc-breeze.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Influence matters

1 Peter 2:21 For to this you have been called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you might follow in His steps. Those who we follow, those who we let influence us, matters. We can either enjoy the blessings and benefits of letting good people influence us or suffer the consequences of being influenced in a not-so-great or bad direction. I learned this truth the hard way when I was very young. I was hanging out with a group of other boys my age and one of the guys got the bright idea we should all go steal something from the corner grocery store. Now I am not sure why we all agreed, but it is a known fact that when boys of any age get together there is a great possibility that foolishness is close at hand. Now I knew stealing was wrong. Even not being a church going person at the time, I was taught we should not steal. But I wanted to be part of the group and the risk and thrill was enticing. We entered Skunkey’s Market with big jackets on in the middle of a hot summer and I’m sure no one noticed!?! I could see my friends slyly grabbing candies, toys, and snacks. I kept looking, strolling down the aisles. The guys were passing me on the way out, saying, “Hurry up McKay! We will meet at the bike racks over in the park.” I started to panic. I really did not want anything, nor did I want to steal something. Out of desperation I grabbed something, slipped it into my pocket and causally walked out. Then burst into a run.
RELIGION
Corvallis Gazette-Times

