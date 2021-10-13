The Ford Maverick Brings Compact Trucks Back

This ‘60s Chevy masterpiece has a lot of work ahead before it can touch the road once again. The 1966 Chevrolet Impala is one of those cars whose image precedes it so well that they are instantly recognizable, even in a crowd of similar Chevys of the time. Thus, GM was doing something very right when they designed the fourth generation of this beautiful American icon. This reputation led to many considering the 1965-1970 Chevrolet Impala to be their classic dream car to either restore or buy in working condition and drive it until the wheels fell off. Unfortunately, in this particular case, it would appear that the previous owner did the latter of those two options, which has led to it now needing some serious TLC.

