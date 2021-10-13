1988 Acura Legend Coupe Blows the Doors Off European Rivals
Honda beat Toyota and Nissan to the American luxury-brand market with the Acura marque, which went on sale here in the 1986 model year. At first, there was just the (Civic-based) Integra and the (Rover/Honda-developed) Legend sedan, but a slick-looking Legend two-door joined the lineup for 1988. Here's a magazine advertisement for that car, which describes the piles of German car doors and tarnished reputations left in its wake.www.autoweek.com
