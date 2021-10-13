CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

1988 Acura Legend Coupe Blows the Doors Off European Rivals

By Murilee Martin
Autoweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda beat Toyota and Nissan to the American luxury-brand market with the Acura marque, which went on sale here in the 1986 model year. At first, there was just the (Civic-based) Integra and the (Rover/Honda-developed) Legend sedan, but a slick-looking Legend two-door joined the lineup for 1988. Here's a magazine advertisement for that car, which describes the piles of German car doors and tarnished reputations left in its wake.

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 1

Related
Autoweek.com

1990 Lexus LS 400 Is Junkyard Treasure

When the very first Lexus LS went on sale in the United States, for the 1990 model year, the price tag was a mere $35,000… at a time when a new Mercedes-Benz 560 SEL sedan bore a sticker price of $73,700 (that's $75,360 and $158,685 in 2021 dollars, respectively). Quite a few car buyers jumped on that deal, but the LS 400 has proven to be so reliable that I've had a hard time finding a first-year example during my junkyard travels. Finally, this Cobalt Blue Metallic '90 showed up in a Northern California yard at a time when I happened to be visiting.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

2021 Acura TLX

The second-generation Acura TLX has launched, and with it comes a plethora of exterior and interior upgrades along with a few upgraded features. It rides on an all-new platform and now competes with the Germans like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series, and the Audi A5 while it is priced the lowest among them at $38,545. Is it the best you can buy in this budget? Let’s find out.
BUYING CARS
Telegraph

Chevrolet Corvette C8 review: still a legend, and now a bigger threat than ever to European rivals

Pointless indulgences they might be, but powerful sports cars are also inexorably linked with the myths we tell about ourselves. A scarlet-red Ferrari or Alfa Romeo could only come from Italy, a racing-green Jaguar or Aston Martin are as English as a tweed suit, and the technical ostentation of a gleaming silver Mercedes-Benz or Porsche are through and through, German.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acura Legend#The Doors#American#Rover Honda#German
thedrive

Ford GT40-Based 'Supervan' Was a Terrifying 435-HP Transit

It's always van time, even for Ford's Le Mans-winning legend. "Sleeper van" is a phrase that, to some, evokes living down by the river in four-wheeled, mobile accommodations. To others, however, it means a humdrum-looking vehicle hiding an absurdly powerful engine. Or better yet, a whole dang Ford GT40 race car chassis and drivetrain, as was the case with the Ford Supervan.
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Brings Attitude and Edge to Track-Inspired Performance

Following last year’s debut of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, Ford has now unleashed the GT that, like its namesake muscle-car counterpart, offers more power and track-inspired performance. Despite protests from some hardcore fans that “this isn’t a Mustang,” the Mach-E GT (starting at $59,995) brings more attitude and edge to a vehicle that designers and engineers honed for the present-day customer who needs sport-utility functionality, but doesn’t want to burn gas. The GT version uses the extended battery pack from the standard Mach-E and the larger motor on both axles (found only on the rear of the latter vehicle) for...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Carscoops

Is The Two-Door Ford Bronco A Proper Off-Roader To Rival The Wrangler?

After a 25-years hiatus, the 2021 Ford Bronco two-door manual SUV is set to become the envy among the off-roading community. After a lengthy period in which the Jeep Wrangler dominated the market as the only off-roader in its segment, Ford decided it was time to do something about it.
CARS
Autoweek.com

BMW i4 M50 and i4 eDrive40 Match Performance with Electricity

BMW will bring two sporty electric sedans to the US early next year. The i4 M50 is the first EV from BMW M GmbH, and is worthy of the M moniker. The i4 eDrive40 is a little more affordable and a little less powerful but still fun to drive. As...
CARS
Robb Report

Toyota’s New Land Cruiser Is Coming to America After All—as the Luxurious Lexus LX 600

It turns out Toyota’s 300-Series Land Cruiser is coming to the US after all—just not as a Toyota. The redesigned version of the beloved SUV will arrive stateside in the form of the new Lexus LX 600, the brand announced on Wednesday. The luxury marque’s version of the vehicle is almost identical to its parent company’s 4×4 only with more fancy bells and whistles. American off-road enthusiasts were distraught to learn that Toyota would stop selling the Land Cruiser here following the 2021 model year. Luckily, if you can get past the different nameplate, the LX 600 is just a Land Cruiser...
CARS
Autoweek.com

The Acura Integra Will Get a Stick

Acura confirms that the upcoming 2023 Integra will be available with a manual transmission. The next Acura Integra will see a 2022 calendar-year debut, hitting dealers by the end of next year. The Acura Integra could use the same engine and transmission from the upcoming Honda Civic Type R.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Slowest Selling Car In America

The car industry is having its best year by one measure and a mediocre year by another. Car prices have been driven to record highs. Among the primary reasons 2021 being is a strong year based on price is the pent-up demand from the COVID-19 pandemic when dealers were closed. Unfortunately, the other reason for […]
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Maverick And Bronco Sport Production

Ford will temporarily suspend production at the Hermosillo plant in Mexico. The Hermosillo facility is tasked with producing the Ford Bronco Sport and the Ford Maverick. Both vehicles are in high demand and volume cars for Ford USA. The first round of production Mavericks arrived at dealers less than a month ago. We reported earlier that Ford might struggle to meet demand, as the Maverick secured 36,000 reservations during its first week on sale. Demand for Ford's Bronco Sport has also never been higher.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Deep dive: Sean's Chevrolet Monte Carlo from "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" may have introduced drifting to the franchise, but it still featured some American muscle, including a Chevrolet Monte Carlo that appears early in the movie. As usual, Craig Lieberman, a technical advisor for the early Fast and Furious movies, has the details on the Bowtie coupe.
CARS
Top Speed

The Limited-Production 2021 Supercharged Yenko Camaro By SVE Puts Out Up to 1,050 Horses!

Specialty Vehicle Engineering has been the tuner for Chevrolet vehicles for decades now. The company comes up with fantastic builds often, and one of the latest creations is for the Camaro. The 2021 Yenko Camaro is offered with Stage I and Stage II builds. The Stage I makes 1,000 horses and the Stage II makes 1,050. Apart from these mighty upgrades, the car also comes with many aesthetic changes that differentiate it from the standard Camaro. There’s no word on the pricing yet, but the 2021 Yenko Camaro will be limited to 100 examples combined.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Dinan unveils new carbon fiber Cold Air Intake for BMW F90 M5

The guys from Dinan Engineering have a huge reputation behind them. They have been tuning BMWs for a long time now, but of course you can’t have high quality without a matching price. Even though it took them a while, the Dinan team has finally released a cold air intake system for the F90 M5, one of the most beloved models in the Bavarian range today.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz expands Manufaktur personalization program to S-Class, CLS, and AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-Benz is expanding its Manufaktur personalization program to more models, the automaker announced Thursday in a press release. Options from the program, which provides more choices of exterior color and interior trim materials, hase already been available on the G-Class for several years. Manufaktur items are now available on other models, including the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, CLS-Class, and S-Class (including the Maybach version). Mercedes also dropped the "Designo" prefix from the program name.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy