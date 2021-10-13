CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Turns Lower on Strong CPI; Dow Down 100Pts

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher but quickly turned negative on Wednesday, despite earnings from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Blackrock (NYSE:BLK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and others that all came in ahead of expectations. . Earnings beats, achieved in some cases largely by one-offs, were offset by the release of consumer...

www.investing.com

investing.com

U.S. Futures Ease as Earnings Season Continues

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were slightly lower in early APAC deals on Monday, following strong gains in the previous week as market participants cheered a stronger than expected start to the third-quarter earnings season, while better than expected retail sales also boosted risk sentiment. During Friday’s regular session, the...
STOCKS
investing.com

Marketmind: What could possibly go wrong?

A look at the day ahead from Julien Ponthus. Optimism for the third quarter earnings season has provided a timely boost for equity markets, which flirted with correction territory in September. World stocks have just enjoyed their biggest one-week rally since June with Wall Street's favourite gauge of volatility, the...
STOCKS
#Dow Stock#Wall Street#U S Economy#Blackrock Inc#Consumer Prices#Investing Com#Jpmorgan Lrb#Blk#Delta Air Lines#Dal#The Nasdaq Composite#The Federal Reserve#M A
investing.com

This Unloved Dividend Payer Soared 34% (It’s Just Getting Started)

Let’s work this market pullback to grab ourselves a sweet 21% “double discount” on our favorite stocks. We’ll also get a dividend from blue chip firms that don’t even pay one!. The key is an off-the-radar closed-end fund (CEF) holding some of the biggest names on the market and trading...
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall St set to open lower on slowing China growth, inflation worries

(Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Monday as economic growth in China slowed, while a relentless surge in oil prices fueled concerns about elevated inflation. Data showed China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power...
BUSINESS
investing.com

India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.76%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Metals, Power and Public Sector Undertakings sectors led shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 0.76% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index gained 0.75%.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks open broadly lower as Wall Street's momentum slows

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slows following its best week since July. The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.6%. Technology and health care companies were leading the way lower, while energy companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 1.5% to $83.50 a barrel. It has soared more than 70% so far this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Sizzling Buy-Rated Biotechs Highlight 5 Top Stocks Under $10

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Wall Street on Track for a Winning Week on Strong Earnings

Dow futures rose sharply Friday, one day after the 30-stock benchmark broke a four-session losing streak with a surge of 534 points, or nearly 1.6%. Dow stock Goldman Sachs rose more than 2% in Friday's premarket after reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that crushed estimates. Strong investment banking and trading results boosted the numbers. Bank earnings this week have been strong. (CNBC)
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Stocks turn mixed on Wall Street in choppy trading

Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors review earnings and inflation data. The broader market started the day with gains, then shifted to slight losses before leveling off. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4%. Delta Air Lines fell 5.5% after it warned that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month. Banks were among the heaviest weights on the market.
STOCKS

