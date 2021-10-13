CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 8 October 2021

hotelnewsresource.com
 6 days ago

HVS Global Webinar 2021: The Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hotel Values. HVS in conjunction with our friends at EP Business in Hospitality, are pleased to invite you to join our colleagues from around the world as we discuss the impact on hotel values from both a regional and global perspective, at a time to suit your location.

www.hotelnewsresource.com

hotelnewsresource.com

Swiss-Belinn Sharq Kuwait Hotel Opens

Swiss-Belhotel International has announced the opening of Swiss-Belinn Sharq Kuwait. This property, featuring 51 keys, is located in the heart of the Kuwait City overlooking the Kuwait Bay – 17 Km from Kuwait International Airport. Dr. Abdullah Abdulsamad Marafi, Owner and General Manager, Omniyat Real Estate, said, “We are pleased...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Singapore expands quarantine-free travel for vaccinated passengers

Singapore on Tuesday began quarantine-free entry for fully vaccinated passengers from eight countries, part of a plan to ease restrictions as the business hub gears up to live with the coronavirus. The latest easing expanded a programme that began with vaccinated air travel lanes with Germany and Brunei last month, and is now open to passengers from the United States, Canada, Britain, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Singapore Airlines said flights under the scheme were scheduled to depart from Amsterdam, London, Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday. "We have seen very strong demand for our Vaccinated Travel Lane flights," the airline told AFP.
TRAVEL
irei.com

Varoon Raghavan on the data center market in Asia Pacific

Investments in data centers have been booming over the past couple of years, and it is not surprising that boom is worldwide. “Data centers are the foundational blocks of the internet, so everything you do on the internet, whether that is ordering your coffee or trying to get your pet to go for a walk, or doing applications on the internet, etc., everything runs on the internet and the internet has to run through data centers,” says Varoon Raghavan, COO and co-founder of Princeton Digital Group.
WORLD
hotelnewsresource.com

STR Reports U.S. Hotel Performance Rose to a Level Similar to Late-summer for the Week Ending October 9th

Lifted by the long Columbus Day weekend, U.S. hotel performance rose to a level similar to late-summer, according to STR‘s latest data through 9 October. 3-9 October 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 63.9% (-9.6%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$134.63 (+2.4%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR): US$86.02...
REAL ESTATE
San Diego Business Journal

Aptera Boosts Global Profile with New Asia Pacific CEO

San Diego EV startup has beefed up its global profile with the hire of auto industry veteran Jim Chyou, announced this past week as the company’s new Asia Pacific CEO. The move comes as the company confirmed it’s preparing to ramp up production “early next year.”. Chyou has 30 years...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed; China's Trade Data for September Ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Wednesday morning as investors in Asia-Pacific looked ahead to the release of Chinese trade data for September. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.18% while the Topix index dipped 0.28%. Mainland Chinese stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai composite fractionally lower while...
STOCKS
Laredo Morning Times

'Drive My Car' and 'A Hero' Lead Asia Pacific Screen Awards Nominations

Both films are nominated for best film, best directing, best screenplay and best performance by an actor. The best film category is rounded out by nominations for India-France co-production “A Night of Knowing Nothing,” directed by India’s Payal Kapadia; “The Pencil” from Russia’s Natalya Nazarova; and “There is No Evil,” an Iran-Czech-Germany co-production directed by Mohammad Rasoulof that won the Golden Bear in Berlin.
MOVIES
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Europe Hotel Transactions Bulletin Week Ending 8 October 2021

Quinta acquires two-property portfolio in Cortina, Italy, from Bain. Italian fund manager Quinta Capital Sgr has acquired the 132-bedroom Grand Hotel Savoia and the 45-bedroom Radisson Residences Savoia Palace in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from Bain Capital for a reported €70 million(€395,000 per room). Bain Capital had acquired these assets through its subsidiary Aquileia Capital Service in 2019 from Fincos Srl with a buy-to-renovate strategy. Both properties, which were transacted as part of the Grand Investments real estate fund, were renovated for a combined €10 million. The newly launched, leisure- and hospitality-focused real estate fund, Grand Investments by Quinta Capital Sgr, is aiming at securing €200 million of capital with a target return of 5% when fully operational. Cortina, the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics along with Milan, is said to undergo extensive investments ahead of the world's biggest tournament in winter sports, which will go hand in hand with the planned repositioning and re-branding of the acquired properties.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

HVS Monday Musings: Hospitality Hiring: is the Pendulum Swinging Back?

Hiring activity in the hospitality industry in certain countries has shifted 180-degrees in the last year. While businesses used layoffs, furloughs, and pay cutbacks to stay afloat during the pandemic last year, they are now finding it difficult to rehire employees and fill vacancies as travel demand begins to recover. For the past few months, the growing labor shortage in the hospitality business in the US, the UK, some European countries, and cities such as Dubai has been making headlines.
INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Asia-Pacific carriers warm to mandatory passenger jabs

At least three Asia-Pacific carriers have made it compulsory for all travellers to be fully-vaccinated before flying, as the region moves towards post-pandemic reopening. The move to only welcome vaccinated travellers come as countries in the region ramp up inoculations. Air New Zealand on 3 October rolled out what it called its “no jab, no fly” passenger vaccination mandate, requiring all international passenger to be fully inoculated before being allowed to board one of its flights into the country.
LIFESTYLE
loyaltylobby.com

IHG Rewards Asia-Pacific New Hotels Double Points

IHG has brought back its bonus points offer for new hotels in Asia-Pacific, excluding Greater China. IHG Rewards members earn double points at these select hotels for stays within six months when they book the “Double Bonus Package for Any Stay” rate plan. You can access this offer on IHG’s...
LIFESTYLE
TechCrunch

Lawpath gets $7.5M AUD to become the Asia Pacific’s LegalZoom

Founded in 2013, Lawpath currently has about 230,000 users, and says it is used to help form 5% of new companies in Australia. Participants in this round, which brings Lawpath’s total raised to $14 million AUD, include the Gonski family; Adore Beauty chair Justin Ryan; Sandbar Investments; Ooh! Media and Readytech chair Tony Faure; LegalZoom director Khai Ha; and Bryant Stibel founding partner Gonzalo Troncoso. Existing investors Adcock Private Equity and LegalZoom also returned for this raise.
BUSINESS
defense.gov

Climate Change in East Asia, the Pacific Impacts DOD

The defense secretary has called climate change an "existential threat." Last spring, at the Leaders Summit on Climate, Lloyd J. Austin III highlighted particular challenges in the Pacific associated with the ways "rising sea levels and more frequent and intense storms put individuals, families and whole communities at risk — while pushing the limits of our collective capacity to respond."
ENVIRONMENT
hotelnewsresource.com

Pullman Singapore Orchard Hotel Announced for 2022

Accor and New Park Property Pte Ltd announced the launch of Pullman Singapore Orchard, a rebranded property occupying a prime location in the very heart of the Orchard Road shopping belt. Set to reopen in early 2022 following a stylish refurbishment, the hotel will be part of a mixed-use development,...
ECONOMY
hotelnewsresource.com

WTTC Reports UK Travel & Tourism Sector May Only Recover by a Third This Year

International visitor spend looks set to plunge by almost 50% on 2020 figures, making the UK one of the worst performing countries in the world 2022 performance could be better but still hangs in the balance. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) says the UK’s Travel & Tourism sector’s...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

St. Regis Hotels & Resorts to Double Its Resort Portfolio Over the Next Five Years

Brand to open in Bermuda, Mexico, Morocco, Aruba, China, the Dominican Republic, Oman and Qatar. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts expects to expand its existing portfolio of 15 curated resorts with plans to debut eleven new properties by 2025 in some of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific. St. Regis has 49 open hotels and resorts today, with 29 hotels and resorts in its pipeline, representing expected growth of nearly 60 percent over the next five years in both urban and leisure destination.
TRAVEL

