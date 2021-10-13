HVS Asia Pacific Hospitality Newsletter - Week Ending 8 October 2021

Quinta acquires two-property portfolio in Cortina, Italy, from Bain. Italian fund manager Quinta Capital Sgr has acquired the 132-bedroom Grand Hotel Savoia and the 45-bedroom Radisson Residences Savoia Palace in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from Bain Capital for a reported €70 million(€395,000 per room). Bain Capital had acquired these assets through its subsidiary Aquileia Capital Service in 2019 from Fincos Srl with a buy-to-renovate strategy. Both properties, which were transacted as part of the Grand Investments real estate fund, were renovated for a combined €10 million. The newly launched, leisure- and hospitality-focused real estate fund, Grand Investments by Quinta Capital Sgr, is aiming at securing €200 million of capital with a target return of 5% when fully operational. Cortina, the host of the 2026 Winter Olympics along with Milan, is said to undergo extensive investments ahead of the world's biggest tournament in winter sports, which will go hand in hand with the planned repositioning and re-branding of the acquired properties.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO