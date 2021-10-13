Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of Sunday, October 17, 2021

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH ENGINEERING CLOSURES

Banyan Blvd. between Australian Ave. and Tamarind Ave. (Sunday, October 17, 2021, 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.). Full road closure to perform underground utility work.North and southbound traffic on both Australian Ave. and Tamarind Ave. will not be impacted.East and westbound traffic will be detoured to Okeechobee Blvd.

Intersection closure for underground utility installation. Washington Rd. between Monceaux Rd. and Monroe Dr. (through Fall 2022): Intermittent lane closures for full streetscape redesign, including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Local traffic only between Greenwood Dr. and Monroe Dr. Detours:

Northbound Washington Rd. traffic should: Go west on Malverne Rd. to Olive Ave., go north on Olive Ave. to Southern Blvd. and go east or west on Southern Blvd.

Southbound Washington Rd. traffic should: Go west on Southern Blvd. to Olive Ave., go south on Olive Ave. to Malverne Rd., go east on Malverne Rd. to Washington Rd.

Georgia Ave. between Nottingham Blvd. and Southern Blvd., and Miller Ave. between Nottingham Blvd., and Southern Blvd. (through Spring 2022): Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

EVENTS ROAD CLOSURES

Clematis by Night at Centennial Square is produced by City of West Palm Beach Community Events (Thursday, October 21, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.). Road closures:

North and South Clematis St., between Narcissus Ave. and Flagler Dr.

Lantana Ave., between Banyan Blvd. and North Clematis St.

The GreenMarket produced by City of West Palm Beach Community Events (Saturday, October 23, 2021, 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.). Road Closures:

North and South Clematis St.

Narcissus St. between Banyan Blvd. and North Clematis St.

Lantana Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and North Clematis St.

200 block of Clematis St.

West Palm Beach Antique Flea & Craft Market produced by Bill Jacobson (Saturday, October 23, 2021, 5:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.) Road closure:

300 block of Clematis St.

PRIVATE ROAD CLOSURES

Icon Marina Village – North Flagler Dr. between 43 rd St. and 45 th St. (through Spring 2022): Periodic closures of the northbound lane for the installation of underground utilities. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

PALM BEACH COUNTY (PBC) ENGINEERING & PUBLIC WORKS ROAD CLOSURES IN CITY OF WPB

45th St. east of Northpoint Blvd. (until further notice): Periodic daytime westbound right turn lane closures for underground utility work.

For more information, contact PBC Engineering & Public Works: (561) 684-4000 or https://discover.pbcgov.org/Pages/Roads.aspx.

FLORIDA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION (FDOT) ROAD CLOSURES IN THE CITY OF WPB

Eastbound Okeechobee Blvd. between South Australian Ave. and Florida Ave. (through Friday, October 29, 2021). Two of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.

One of four lanes closed, 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for construction equipment parking. Vehicle Detection & Traffic Signals Improvement Project (through Fall 2021): This project is upgrading traffic signalization with video vehicle detection (camera) systems at area intersections. Motorists should expect slower traffic and construction activity at the following intersections:

45th St. at Corporate Way

45th St. at Haverhill Rd.

Quadrille Blvd. at Hibiscus St.

Southern Blvd. Bridge Replacement Project- Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and Worth Ct. (until further notice): Flagler Dr. will be closed for roadway reconstruction as part of the Southern Blvd. bridge replacement project. Access is reserved for local traffic only.

Northbound Flagler Dr. traffic near Worth Ct. should:

Go west on Worth Ct. N. to Washington Rd.,

Go north on Washington Rd. to Southern Blvd.,

Go east on Southern Blvd. to Flagler Dr.

Southbound Flagler Dr. traffic near Worth Ct. should:

Go west on Southern Blvd. to Washington Rd.,

Go South on Washington Rd. to Worth Ct N.,

Go east on Worth Court N. to Flagler Dr.

Pedestrians using Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and N. Worth Ct. should:

Use the east Flagler Dr. sidewalk.

Pedestrians using Southern Blvd., between Washington Rd. and Flagler Dr. should:

Use the north Southern Blvd. sidewalk.

For more information, contact FDOT: (866) 336-8435 or https://www.fdot.gov/ .

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH DOCKS

Docks are open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. Fern St. Dock (Fern St. at South Flagler Dr): Dock is open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. The Fern St. Dock is available for day docking only. No overnight dockage is allowed for boats, dinghies, or kayaks.

City of West Palm Beach Road and Dock Closure Updates are issued weekly by the City and may be viewed via:

The Waze app,

The City website: https://www.wpb.org/government/communications/road-and-dock-closures.

The City’s eNotifications – Sign up here: https://www.wpb.org/things-to-do/sign-up-for-enotifications-from-the-city-of-wpb.

For information about City of West Palm Beach road closures, please contact the City of West Palm Beach Department of Engineering at (561) 494-1040 (TTY 800-955-8771).