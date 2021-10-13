CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Best Martini

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
Casa don Alfonso (100 Carondelet Plaza; 314-719-1496) impresses from the moment you walk in. Located inside the Ritz-Carlton, the restaurant is sure to wow any date. The only downside? The cheapest item on the menu is an $11 soup, and the Maine Lobster runs $64. It’s far from the most expensive place in town, but it’s not exactly a budget pick. An upside? It’s extremely worth it. Specialties of Italian cuisine shine here, and any item you order will just melt in your mouth. On the menu are classics, such as pizza, pasta and lasagna, but there’s also seafood if you’re looking for the catch of the day. Truly, the spot is one of St. Louis’ newest gems. Casa don Alfonso is worth the money even if you can’t find someone else to pay. Go ahead, splurge. You won’t regret it. —Jenna Jones.
When you close your eyes and imagine the quintessential cheeseburger, what image comes to mind? Juicy smashed patties that are tender and glisten with fat, but crisp up like beefy lace around the edges? Gooey American cheese, a perfect melter that slides into every crevice of the patties? Dijonaise sauce that is simultaneously rich and tangy, and pungent onions and pickles that cut through the decadence? Brasswell’s (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue; 314-256-1657) double cheeseburger doesn’t break the mold but instead shows you why it was created in the first place — and why there’s no reason to mess with perfection. —Cheryl Baehr.
Out of all of Mission Taco Joint’s locations, nothing beats hanging out at the bar of the Central West End one (398 North Euclid Avenue; 314-930-2955). Left Bank Books is across the street; Up-Down arcade bar is on the opposite corner. It’s a solid neighborhood location with friendly, knowledgeable bartenders slinging all the best drinks. The Mission Margarita is made with nothing but tequila, fresh lime juice, agave and orange curacao — a simple yet perfect balance of tart and sweet while still very tequila forward. It goes down even smoother if you decide to hit it with top-shelf reposado tequila. And with winter on the way, we suggest you pop in for a Tough Love. It’s a spicy take on the marg that’s sure to warm up your evening. —Jack Probst.
Since the early days of the COVID-19 crisis, BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups (700 South Broadway; 314-436-5222) has been showing other venues in town how it’s done. One of the very first spaces to resume hosting live music in an indoor setting since the pandemic began, BB’s radically changed its layout and way of doing business in July 2020 in order to operate safely as the virus ran rampant outside its doors. For starters, the South Broadway blues haven reduced its capacity from 250 to just 65 in those early days, arranging only seven tables in socially distanced fashion on the main level and four upstairs. Additionally, the club eliminated its bar seating and began requiring reservations for groups of people to attend while implementing a mask policy for anyone not in their seats. And notably, the club made the responsible decision to temporarily close in late November when a staff member tested positive for COVID, rather than attempt to hide the illness and continue to operate as if nothing were amiss. That’s admirable, and it’s that kind of care for its employees and patrons that has ensured the music can play on, even under less-than-ideal circumstances. —Daniel Hill.
