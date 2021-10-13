Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty talks COVID booster shots

Boosters have become a political issue just as everything else. The booster shot decision has become as political as anything in the country these days. Some older and immune-compromised people could benefit from the booster, but there are an unknown number who don’t need it. Biden, the Democrats and media kept insisting that if we all got the vaccine, we would no longer have to wear masks and you would be totally protected. “We will have a normal Fourth of July.” Then, it was “we need to get the unvaccinated vaccinated,” even if they previously had COVID-19. A study out of Israel shows natural immunity is 27 times more effective than the vaccine. I heard a Yale immunology professor say that natural immunity seems to be permanent and there is no need for people with natural immunity to get vaccinated and they definitely do not need to have a booster shot.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO