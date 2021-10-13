CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty talks COVID booster shots

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist & Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty talks COVID booster shots, decrease in protection when using fabric masks instead of surgical masks, and more.

