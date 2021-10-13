Mayor Comments on Storm Lake City Council Strategic Planning Meeting
The Storm Lake City Council held a strategic planning work session on Tuesday morning. Mayor Mike Porsch felt it was a very good discussion, as they discussed challenges to focus on over the next four years. Porsch said the main areas identified were housing, economic development, recreation, and community engagement. Porsch said some of those focal points have already started being addressed...(audio clip below :23 )stormlakeradio.com
