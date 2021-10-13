CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does Geno Smith have to do with a Jets' first-round pick in 2022?

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeno Smith hasn’t played for the Jets since 2016, but his performance will play a role in Gang Green’s future. Smith is the Seahawks’ starting quarterback for the foreseeable future after Russell Wilson injured his middle finger in Seattle’s Week 5 match with the Rams. Wilson is targeting a Week 10 return following the Seahawks’ Week 9 bye, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but he could be out longer. So, at the very least, Smith will start the next three games.

