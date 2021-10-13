CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Best Restaurant Service

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Craig and Mowgli Rivard came to town four years ago determined to open a best-in-class neighborhood restaurant that would reimagine fine dining for a more comfortable, casual environment. They succeeded, opening Little Fox (2800 Shenandoah Avenue; 314-553-9456) at the end of 2019, just a handful of months before the world was flipped on its head. If you dined at this excellent Fox Park eatery pre-pandemic, you got to see their vision unfold in exactly the way they had planned — flawless, creative-yet-comforting dishes, a stylish vibe, an outstanding beverage program and attentive, warm service. However, if you’ve dined there since they reopened, whether simply grabbing a prepared meal from their market, eating under their tent across the street known as Little Fox Summer or, now, finally again able to sit in their dining room, you feel that same experience. No question, the pandemic has taken a toll on the Rivards, forced to watch their dreams go on life support through no fault of their own. However, through it all, they have managed to still find a way to give us exactly what we need. If that’s not the ultimate measure of service, what is? —Cheryl Baehr.

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Drive-Thru

When Fort Taco (8106 Manchester Road; 314-647-2391) first came on the scene, what seems like ten lifetimes ago, it introduced St. Louis to the “puffer,” an overstuffed, deep-fried-to-a-golden-brown flour tortilla pouf that straddles the line between perfectly flaky-crisp and pillow-soft. It was a revelation, as were Fort Taco's enchiladas, known lovingly as “enchees,” filled with potatoes, cheese and peas and topped with an ancho chile sauce, and its decadent tamales. Staff also managed to translate warm hospitality through a drive-thru window. Now, seven years into its run, the restaurant has not wavered from the quality it delivered when it first began, still serving up excellent Tex-Mex fare from its original (and only remaining) Brentwood spot. That you can roll through this fast-food masterpiece and still be as mesmerized as you were the first time you tried it is a rare joy. It's the mark of a true culinary gem that, no matter how you package it, has made its delicious mark on the way we eat. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

