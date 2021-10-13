IL State Police Director on the increasing number of highway shootings
Brendan Kelly, Illinois State Police Director, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the on-going and increasing number of highway shootings. Brendan discusses the importance of license plate readers (LPR) and the many moving parts that go into trying to solve each incident as there are various motives per case including road rage, gang relations, and more.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 1