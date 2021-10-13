CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Man Allegedly Bit Anne Arundel County Police Officer While Being Escorted Out of Maryland Live Casino

 10 days ago

A Baltimore man is facing charges after he allegedly bit an Anne Arundel County Police Officer while being escorted out of a casino in Hanover.

On October 3, 2021, at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded for a disorderly intoxicated subject at the Maryland Live Casino. The officers located the subject and asked him to leave the premises. While the subject was walking away, he began to damage casino property. As officers attempted to take the subject into custody, the subject became combative. Officers were able to restrain the subject who, as officers were placing him into a vehicle to be transported, bit one of the officers on the officer’s forearm, causing a laceration.


The suspect did not report any injuries and the officer was treated and released from a local hospital.


The subject, once effectively restrained, was transported to central booking for processing, was charged accordingly and identified as:


Keenen Aaron Douglas Sparrow
35-year-old
Unit block of East Madison Street
Baltimore, MD

Gregory Buttari
10d ago

if this was another country this guy would have a broken jaw and thrown in a Unmarked van... luck for him the Cops are neutered in Baltimore.. thanks Scott .

John Van
10d ago

you can take the animal out of the jungle but you can't take the jungle out of the animal

Donna Krause
10d ago

God bless the men and women in blue. I wouldn’t do their job for all the money in the world.

