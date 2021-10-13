Path correction

Most materials have a well-defined ground state, that is, when cooled to absolute zero they take on a single lowest-energy configuration, such as a crystal structure, and their entropy goes to zero. But one of the strange properties of water is that it doesn't do this, and instead has a 'residual entropy' that scales with the number of atoms. A model to explain this behaviour was first introduced in 1935 by Linus Pauling, who gave an accurate estimate of the residual entropy of ice, but it was the 1960s and 1970s that saw a flurry of activity towards not just estimating but exactly solving related 2D models, known as vertex models. A key step towards understanding vertex models was made 50 years ago this year, when Rodney Baxter published an exact solution to the eight-vertex model.
Comments / 0