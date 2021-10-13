CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Path correction

By Sylvia Wenmackers
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have full access to this article via your institution. “Is this the entire file?” the analyst asked. “Yes,” Anna replied, “it’s all in there.” It was her first visit to a Lyapunov office, which promised to ‘analyse past life choices to live a better future’. The analyst checked the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Independent

The path to a dream

Local woman Jordan Smith said she always knew she wanted to be a writer but wasn’t sure exactly how to reach that goal. Recently, however, Smith was able to achieve that dream when she had her first book in the Christian Romance genre, “A Love Rekindled,” published with Covenant Books. She said that in the way many stories develop, her book began as something entirely different.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
elpaisanoonline.com

Weekly Horoscopes: October 18-24

This week as it begins you might want to try out a relaxing technique. Find a warm and cozy place to take in a deep breath, and slowly exhale. All while letting go of that anxiety and baggage. Turn on music that you find relaxing and allow yourself to lay back.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfid
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Katie and… Carter?!

An unexpected pairing blossoms in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! With Katie unsure as to whether or not to reunite with Bill, she seeks advice from the recently single Carter. Might sparks fly?. Bill has made no secret of the fact that he wants Katie back, but she’s...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
soapsindepth.com

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 10/19/21: Is Drew Going to Die?

Has Drew been found only to be lost again? These GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers look pretty ominous as Drew’s life hangs in the balance!. Drew Cain was missing and presumed dead in 2019 when his plane was lost, but it turned out that was all part of Peter’s grand scheme. Two years later, it was revealed that Drew was being held prisoner in a mysterious prison somewhere in the world. Then it turned out he was being held in Greece because Peter was working with Victor Cassadine! Victor wanted control over Drew, but Peter wouldn’t share the trigger word to activate his hypnotic conditioning.
TV & VIDEOS
ScienceAlert

We May Have Just Discovered Why Stressful Events Loom So Large in Memory

You may have noticed that stressful situations tend to leave a bigger imprint on our memory banks than periods of peace and contentment, and new research may have now revealed the key reason why. There had been two schools of thought about this – that these stressful memories were either stored in a significantly different way or in a largely similar way in the brain – and this latest study backs up the second idea. It appears that a close linking of memories created under stress plays a part in them being so memorable. These memories collectively also seem to be more...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The lesson of talk over tea and cakes? Local research matters

Black Dog Institute, Sydney, Australia. One of us, A.D., has been part of a national effort to establish support groups for mental health across Indonesia. These groups used formal meetings to discuss people’s problems, in line with research published in leading scientific journals. All except one failed. That one was much less formal and more compatible with the local culture. People gossiped (ghibah) and casually chatted about their lives over tea and kueh (cakes) while doing handicrafts. The benefits were remarkable.
FOOD & DRINKS
KRQE News 13

More ‘disease’ than ‘Dracula’ – how the vampire myth was born

(THE CONVERSATION) The vampire is a common image in today’s pop culture, and one that takes many forms: from Alucard, the dashing spawn of Dracula in the PlayStation game “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night”; to Edward, the romantic, idealistic lover in the “Twilight” series. In many respects, the vampire of today is far removed from its roots […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Nature.com

Understanding climate and turbulence: the mark of Giorgio Parisi

A look at the Nobel laurate’s ground-breaking early work, and the academic environment that made it possible. You have full access to this article via your institution. The scientific contributions of Giorgio Parisi, who has won the 2021 Nobel Prize in physics, are so many that it would be impossible to mention all of them in a short piece.
EARTH SCIENCE
Niina Pekantytär

Mother Earth and Underworld in Lithuanian Folklore

​Žemyna was very much beloved goddess by the ancient Balts. Žemyna was the personification of the earth. She was the goddess who nourished all life; humans, plants and animals. Everything rose from her and returned to her. Every major celebration began with an invocation to Žemyna. The Head of the household filled a ladle with beer and poured some into the ground while saying a prayer. They drank some beer, thanked the gods and the other members of the household. Then he passed the ladle on and everyone got a chance to express their gratitude. In rituals, black pigs and multiple slices of bread were left as sacrifices. She was one of the daughters of the sun goddess Saulė. Žemyna had a brother called Žemepatis who protected farmsteads and households.
Nature.com

Emotional predictions and choice

Predicted values and feedback from errors in those predictions are fundamental to adaptive decision-making. Heffner et al. directly compare the contributions of reward predictions and emotional predictions to social decisions and find, unexpectedly, that emotional predictions are often the more important determinant of choice. Although reward prediction errors are now...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Fresh finds for OAE2

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Episodes of widespread marine anoxia and rapid carbon burial are referred to as ocean anoxic events. One of the best defined anoxic events in the geological record is Oceanic Anoxic Event 2 (OAE2), which occurred in the Western Interior Seaway during the mid-Cretaceous, at about 94"‰Ma. OAE2 represents a major perturbation in the global carbon cycle and caused notable biological turnover. However, the trigger, paleoceanographic conditions and extent of the anoxia are still debated.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Finding reverse

Reversible N"“H bond cleavage of ammonia could enable its direct conversion to value-added chemicals such as pharmaceuticals and fertilizers. Despite the success of transition metal-catalysed element"“hydrogen bond cleavage reactions, activating ammonia's N"“H bond remains challenging because of its tendency to form unreactive ammonia adducts with the metal centre. Now, Josh Abbenseth, Oliver Townrow and Jose Goicoechea from the University of Oxford have reported a reversible N"“H bond activation process using a geometrically constrained phosphine.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Fifty years of vertices on ice

Most materials have a well-defined ground state, that is, when cooled to absolute zero they take on a single lowest-energy configuration, such as a crystal structure, and their entropy goes to zero. But one of the strange properties of water is that it doesn't do this, and instead has a 'residual entropy' that scales with the number of atoms. A model to explain this behaviour was first introduced in 1935 by Linus Pauling, who gave an accurate estimate of the residual entropy of ice, but it was the 1960s and 1970s that saw a flurry of activity towards not just estimating but exactly solving related 2D models, known as vertex models. A key step towards understanding vertex models was made 50 years ago this year, when Rodney Baxter published an exact solution to the eight-vertex model.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Teen girls developing sudden severe tics and blurting out the word ‘beans’ - and it could be linked to TikTok

Since around March last year, teenage girls all over the world have been developing tics, with some jerking sharply and blurting out words like ‘beans’.Now doctors theorize that depression, anxiety, and even TikTok may have something to do with it.A tic - a compulsive, repetitive sound or movement that can be difficult to control - is often attributed to Tourettes syndrome. While Tourettes syndrome, itself, which mostly affects boys is not rare, movement-doctors say that teen girls with tics are.Since tics usually begin when a child is young and develop over time, doctors were puzzled when meeting patients who had...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy