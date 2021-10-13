CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Time of the season: flu shots

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following an unusually quiet 2020-21 flu season, the Wyoming Department of Health says the need for flu shots is important to help protect Wyoming residents from influenza as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The department has started to receive sporadic reports of flu from across Wyoming in recent weeks. State Epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist says, “Looking back, it appears the precautions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 also likely reduced the impact of influenza significantly.” Although most healthy people recover from the flu, they can spread the virus to those who are at high risk for serious complications.

jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Doctors say flu shot is extremely vital in a COVID-19 world

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re also approaching one of the most critical seasons for the health of Americans – flu season. Although COVID-19 safety measures, such as wearing a mask, staying home, social distancing, and handwashing contributed to a decline in 2020-2021 flu incidence, flu viruses are constantly changing and it’s not unusual for new flu viruses to appear each year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Smithonian

Receiving a Flu Shot and Covid Vaccine at the Same Time Is Safe, Study Finds

According to a clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Bristol, individuals can receive a flu shot and their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine simultaneously, Carl Zimmer reports for the New York Times. The preliminary results were released as a pre-print study in The Lancet in September and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
newscenter1.tv

Monument Health officials say it’s time to get your Flu shot

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health officials say the time to go get your flu shot has arrived. According to Dana Darger, the Director of Pharmacy at Monument Health in Rapid City, the state has seen cases come in at a fraction of what they have in the past. In 2019, over 12,,000 cases were reported in South Dakota a stark contrast to last year, when just over 50 cases were reported.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
marquettewire.org

Flu Shots on Campus

For many, COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine have been focused on throughout the year. As flu season approaches, Marquette University will offer free flu shots to full-time undergraduate students. Employees and dependents participating in the Marquette medical insurance program can also the vaccine for free from now through Oct.27. For all other there is a fee of 25 dollars.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WITN

Can you get your flu shot and COVID-19 shot at the same time?

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced flu shots and COVID-19 vaccination shots can be given at the same time. As our state enters flu season, the DHHS urges North Carolinians to get vaccinated against both viruses. This update comes amid the...
DURHAM, NC
The Daily Planet

Get your flu shot

You may be excused for thinking the flu hardly exists any more. Cases of influenza, which have killed an average of 36,000 people annually over the past decade, have been way down during the pandemic. In a news conference earlier this week, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky explained why.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shots#Influenza Virus#Flu Vaccines#Influenza Pandemic#State Epidemiologist
WOWT

Anticipating upcoming flu season, Creighton health officials advise flu shots

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With flu season around the corner, health officials at Creighton University recommend getting the flu shot while combating COVID-19 and RSV. The assistant dean for Public Health and Clinical Research at Creighton University School of Medicine has emphasized the important ways to stay healthy this upcoming flu season is to be vaccinated for COVID and the flu.
OMAHA, NE
Fox11online.com

Health experts push flu shots, predict more 'normal' flu season

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Flu clinics are open for the season once again. Brown County is beginning its drive-thru flu vaccine clinics this month. Health professionals are urging the vaccine this year, as they predict this flu season will be worse than last year. As medical professionals continue to urge...
GREEN BAY, WI
cbs19news

Researchers find timely vaccination important ahead of flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An international team of scientists says timely vaccination is very important ahead of the flu season. According to a release, the findings came from a collaboration between the University of Virginia School of Medicine and the Federal University of Ceará in Brazil. The researchers found...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Camera

Opinion: Keith Rawls: Now is the best time to get your flu shot

Flu season is around the corner, and September and October are considered the optimal times for everyone six months and older to receive the seasonal flu vaccine. Over the past 60 years, hundreds of millions of people have safely received the seasonal flu shot and prevented millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor visits each year.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Bay News 9

Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccine and boosters can be taken at the same time

CLEVELAND — Now is the time most medical professionals are encouraging people to get the flu shot. They say it's something you'll want to have as COIVD-19 remains a threat. "The main reason is because you don't want to get sick from the flu. Even though most of us that are young and healthy are not going to have severe influenza and are not going to end up in the hospital. Anyone who's had influenza will tell you how awful it is even with a mild case that you're able to take care of it at home," said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of pediatric control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson Hole Radio

Jackson, WY
689
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

 http://jacksonholeradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy