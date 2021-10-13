Time of the season: flu shots
Following an unusually quiet 2020-21 flu season, the Wyoming Department of Health says the need for flu shots is important to help protect Wyoming residents from influenza as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The department has started to receive sporadic reports of flu from across Wyoming in recent weeks. State Epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist says, “Looking back, it appears the precautions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 also likely reduced the impact of influenza significantly.” Although most healthy people recover from the flu, they can spread the virus to those who are at high risk for serious complications.jacksonholeradio.com
