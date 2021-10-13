Seely not seeking reelection to Grosse Pointe Shores City Council

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — When residents fill out their ballots for the Nov. 2 general election, they’ll notice that a familiar name is missing. After one term in office, Grosse Pointe Shores City Councilman Matthew Seely has decided not to run again. The uncontested council contenders will instead consist of incumbent City Councilman Robert Barrette, recently appointed City Councilman Donn Schroder and John Dakmak, who vied with Schroder to fill a vacancy left by the departure this year of Shores City Councilman Doug Kucyk.