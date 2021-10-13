CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Overland, MO

Best Restaurant Success Story

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Last March, before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on life as we know it, Taqueria Durango (10238 Page Avenue, Overland; 314-429-1113) was suffering its own tragedy. The restaurant, thought by many loyal patrons to be the best Mexican eatery in town, burned to the ground, the result of a kitchen fire that started during its lunch service. In the year that followed, the pandemic only made the restaurant’s rebuild all the more difficult. But with the help of the community — including an online fundraiser started by chef Brian Hardesty — the restaurant was able to rebuild, finally reopening a little over a year from when the blaze made it seem questionable whether it would ever again do so. That Taqueria Durango is standing today as the bastion of Mexican cuisine it once was, if not even more so, is the hopeful story we need to let us know that we’re all going to be alright. —Cheryl Baehr.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
City
Mexico, MO
City
Overland, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Success Story#Food Drink#Mexican
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy