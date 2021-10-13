CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Ms. Foundation focuses funds on groups led by minority women

By GLENN GAMBOA
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Ms. Foundation for Women unveiled $4 million in funding Wednesday for more than 100 groups that are working for social justice. But the nation’s oldest women’s foundation …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

gearjunkie.com

REI to Retire Its Charitable Foundation in Favor of DEI-Focused ‘Action Fund’

REI Co-op’s Cooperative Action Fund is the retailer’s latest, and most comprehensive, move into philanthropy based in diversity, equality, and inclusion. In its first motion, the outdoor retailer pledged $1 million to 19 DEI-focused outdoor organizations. On Oct. 4, REI introduced the REI Cooperative Action Fund, a public nonprofit arm...
CHARITIES
Law.com

Burford Earmarks $100M Pot to Fund Minority- and Female-Led Cases

Burford committed $50 million to women-led cases in 2018 and has already surpassed its target. It's made a fresh multimillion-dollar commitment to a matter led by a female in-house lawyer and a racially diverse outside team. It's also broadened its list of Equity Project Champions who will spread awareness of...
LAW
news8000.com

Welcoming refugees the focus of Women’s Fund Fall Luncheon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Helping refugees was the focus of the Women’s Fund Fall Luncheon. The event was online this year. The featured speaker, Kao Kalia Yang, shared her story of fleeing Laos and coming to the United States. Yang spoke about how her childhood closely resembles what young...
LA CROSSE, WI
State
New York State
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Main Street groups compete for funds

Beardstown and Jacksonville’s Main Street organizations are competing in Independent We Stand’s sixth annual America’s Main Streets contest, “Road to Recovery.”. “Independent We Stand wants to help locally owned businesses not just survive the pandemic, but thrive in their communities,” Independent We Stand co-founder Bill Brunelle said. “After the massive nationwide shutdowns due to COVID, we recognize the pride business owners take in their Main Streets, and we want to help share those stories through our contest. It’s more important now than ever to get behind these businesses with our support.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
harrisondaily.com

Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels

The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
ENVIRONMENT
#Charity#Ap#The Ms Foundation
Richmond.com

'The Cosby Show' actress and businesswoman who co-founded fund to invest in startups led by women of color to speak at Richmond conference

Actress and businesswoman Keshia Knight Pulliam wants to inspire women to dream big, think big and accomplish big. Best known for her childhood role as Rudy Huxtable on the NBC sitcom “The Cosby Show,” Pulliam and a business partner created a venture capital fund to invest in startups led by women of color seeking pre-seed, seed level or series A financing. The Fearless Fund has so far invested in 10 businesses.
RICHMOND, VA
Providence Business News

R.I. Foundation releases spending recommendations for ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE – Housing, behavioral health, workforce development and small business took top priority in the Rhode Island Foundation’s recommendations for spending the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Foundation announced on Tuesday morning. Combined with neighborhood trusts and immediate relief, these priorities comprise the “six key areas” the Foundation...
CHARITIES
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Loans for women and minority-owned businesses available

COLUMBUS — This week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine introduced two new business loan programs specifically for women- and minority-owned businesses. The Women’s Business Enterprise Loan Program and the Ohio Micro-Enterprise Loan Program were both included in the 2022-2023 operating budget, which the Ohio General Assembly passed in June. “Helping our...
COLUMBUS, OH
Entrepreneur

How 8 Women Investors Are Fixing the Shocking Lack of Funding For Women-Led Startups

“VC firms need to promote women. As of February 2020, only 13 percent of decision-makers were female. Women investors are more likely to invest in female founders, and data shows that private tech companies with women-led teams generate a 35 percent higher ROI than teams led by men. We should protect policies like California’s Senate Bill 826, which requires publicly held companies to have a certain number of women on their boards. Finally, let’s use our purchasing power to support women-founded brands. When their companies do well, they will be more attractive to VC firms.” — Nikki Eslami, Cofounder, New Theory Ventures, which invests in women-led personal-care brands.
RETAIL
