Discovering Napa and the browning of the wine world

I’ve always heard about how beautiful Napa Valley is. Seeing the vineyards of California’s wine country on television and in movies, the thought of visiting and experiencing the area always seemed so out of reach. I’ve had many a toast with a glass of sparkly, but I never thought about the process and who is behind the libation as we say cheers, salud, santé or the chosen expression used when raising a glass. When I was a child and saw grownups drinking wine I always thought, “Oh, so fancy,” and I equated wine with sophistication. My journey to Napa Valley taught me the face of wine is changing, along with its consumption. Wine, indeed, is for everyone.