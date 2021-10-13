CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 NJ Arts Events of Week: NJ Hall of Fame, Simone Dinnerstein, more

By JAY LUSTIG
njarts.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a roundup of arts events taking place around the state, through Oct. 19:. • Former president George W. Bush, The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards, Chelsea Handler and Gov. Phil Murphy will be among the participants in the 13th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, a one-hour event that will premiere at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 on the My9NJ television network and on the Hall of Fame’s YouTube and Facebook pages, with re-airings on Oct. 17, 23 and 24, as well as broadcasts on NJ PBS on Oct. 20 and 22-23. Bush will presumably speak about the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, a Trenton native. Richards is likely to talk about the late Sarah Dash, also of Trenton, who opened for the Stones in the ’60s as a member of Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles and later sang on Rolling Stones albums and recorded and toured with Richards’ band X-pensive Winos. Performers will include jazz guitarist John Pizzarelli (presumably paying tribute to George Benson of Englewood); and Rory O’Malley, who appeared in “Hamilton” on Broadway and is likely to pay tribute to Alexander Hamilton himself, who will be inducted in the Public Service category.

