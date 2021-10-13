An October Tuesday
It’s been a hot second since I’ve shared a day-in-the-life style blog post with you guys but I’m back in action with a recap of our day yesterday!. I slept terribly on Sunday night and was completely exhausted by the end of the day on Monday. I crashed hard Monday night and let myself sleep in until 6:15 a.m. yesterday morning. Catching up on much-needed sleep trumped everything else and I awoke feeling much more like myself. Sometimes it’s easy to forget how much sleep impacts our overall day until you find yourself walking around like a zombie with limited patience and no motivation to accomplish much of anything.www.pbfingers.com
Comments / 0