Foreign Policy

Post Afghanistan, US-Pakistan relations stand on the edge of a precipice

By Madiha Afzal
Brookings Institution
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Taliban back in power in Afghanistan, Pakistan may have come closer to achieving its long-sought “strategic depth” with respect to its western neighbor, with a Pakistan-friendly government in Kabul. But the Taliban’s victory is also seriously testing Pakistan’s long fraught bilateral relationship with America. For the last 20 years, U.S.-Pakistan relations have been defined by the needs of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. With that war having ended with an outcome as ignominious as a Taliban takeover, the relationship is at a clear crossroads. The outlook isn’t positive. Here’s where things stand.

BBC

Afghanistan: US offers to pay relatives of Kabul drone attack victims

The US government has offered financial compensation to the relatives of 10 people mistakenly killed by the American military in a drone strike on the Afghan capital, Kabul, in August. An aid worker and nine members of his family, including seven children, died in the strike. The Pentagon said it...
WORLD
Washington Post

Routes out of Afghanistan dwindle as Pakistan cancels flights

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — A key route out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan was cut off Thursday when Pakistan canceled its national carrier’s flights between Islamabad and Kabul, citing disagreements with the Taliban. Taliban authorities interfered with flight operations by repeatedly changing regulations, muddling permissions and limiting the number of people allowed on...
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

Pakistan facing impact of two wars in Afghanistan: Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 12 (ANI): Pakistan's participation in the two Afghan wars resulted in destabilising the country's economy and affected its per capita income, Pakistan Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Monday. Tarin made these remarks while speaking at the annual dinner of Punjab University Institute of Business Administration's...
MIDDLE EAST
State
Washington State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Imran Khan announces special cell to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan] October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced the setting up of a special body to address Afghanistan-related matters in Pakistan. The Pakistan Prime Minister "directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergise various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan," Dawn reported citing a statement from the Khan's office.
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerqueexpress.com

Imran Khan to discuss Afghanistan with Pakistan's National Security Council

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to chair the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Friday to discuss several security issues in view of the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. The NSC is Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security matters and is attended by...
MIDDLE EAST
milwaukeesun.com

World must engage with Taliban in Afghanistan: Pakistan tells US

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 8 (ANI): Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf met Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and told her that the world should engage with the Taliban's newly-formed government in Afghanistan. This message was conveyed during Sherman's two-day visit to Pakistan. This visit comes a day after...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

India shares its concerns with US on Pakistan's role in nurturing anti-India terror groups in Afghanistan

By Naveen KapoorNew Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): India has shared its concerns with the US about Pakistan's involvement in harbouring anti-India terrorist groups in Afghanistan. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday held extensive talks and spent considerable time discussing Afghanistan...
POLITICS
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Wendy Sherman
The Independent

Taliban pledge to step up security at Shia mosques in Afghanistan after two suicide bombings in a week

The Taliban has pledged to improve security at Shiamosques after two major Isis-K suicide attacks on worshippers in the space of a week reportedly killed more than 120 people in Afghanistan.The group has claimed responsibility for both attacks, the most recent of which saw a group of bombers shoot their way into the largest Shia mosque in Kandahar province – the Taliban’s spiritual heartland – before blowing themselves up among the worshippers.At least 47 people have died and fatalities among the 70 wounded are expected to rise – just a week after 80 worshippers were thought to have been killed...
WORLD
AFP

India fears Taliban fallout in Kashmir

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out his Taliban worries to world leaders this week, Indian forces staged raids and battled Kashmir militants who he fears could be emboldened by the Islamists' victory in Afghanistan. Kashmir rebel shootings of civilians and police, raids by the security forces on militant hideouts, and insurgent infiltrations across the India-Pakistan ceasefire line have all increased in the Muslim-majority region since the Taliban overran Kabul on August 15. About 40 people have been killed in shootings and clashes in the two months since then in the Himalayan region, which has been divided since India and Pakistan became independent in 1947. Militants have targeted minority Hindu and Sikh civilians, while gun battles near the ceasefire line have also left soldiers and rebels dead.
INDIA
AFP

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Indian port to ban cargo from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan

In a bid to end drug smuggling, India's Adani Ports and Logistics stated the company will no longer handle container cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from 15th November. The advisory came nearly a month after the seizure of 3,000 kilograms of heroin at Mundra Port, Kutch District, operated...
INDUSTRY
persecution.org

Pakistan Airline Stops Flights to Afghanistan Citing Issues with the Taliban

10/14/2021 Afghanistan (International Christian Concern) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ceased flights to Afghanistan, citing issues with a very heavy-handed Taliban. The context had grown so difficult that the airline deemed it unworkable for the airline to operate. Since the hardline Taliban government took over in August, conditions have grown worse to the point of being inoperable. PIA said that commanders were “changing regulations and flight permissions at the last moments or deciding at a whim rather than meeting international regulations.” To add insult to injury, PIA said that the company’s country representative was “held at gunpoint for hours when he left Pakistan embassy compound.”
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Eyeing Russia, US defense chief heads to Black Sea region

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin headed to the Black Sea region Sunday aiming to shore up alliances with countries pressured by Russia and show gratitude for their contributions to the two-decade war in Afghanistan. Austin will visit Georgia, Romania and Ukraine before taking part in the in-person defense ministers summit at NATO in Brussels on October 21-22. "We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defense official told reporters ahead of the trip. All three countries are in the NATO orbit -- Romania a full member and Georgia and Ukraine partner states.
U.S. POLITICS
Military News Editor

Moscow: "U.S. warship entered territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills"

The U.S. Navy has rejected claims that they tried to enter "Russian territorial waters in the Sea of Japan during Russian-Chinese naval drills on October 15th." "The Russian Defense Ministry's claim about the interaction between our two Navy ships is false," stated U.S. Navy's Pacific Fleet headquarters in a statement. "U.S. destroyer, the USS Chafee, was conducting routine operations in international water in the Sea of Japan on October 15 when a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer came within about 60 meters of it."

