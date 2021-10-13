Seattle's new rent hike rules will become law without mayor's signature
SEATTLE — Two new Seattle tenant protections will become law without Mayor Jenny Durkan's blessing. The Seattle City Council passed the bills last month. The first requires landlords to give six months' notice of any rent increase, up from the current two months. The second requires landlords to pay certain tenants relocation assistance if the landlord raises the rent by 10% or more and the tenant moves out.www.wenatcheeworld.com
