Ludacris is using his financial resources for good. The rapper has donated $10,000 to Jay’Aina “Jay Jay” Patton and her father Antoine, the creators of Photo Patch, an app designed to keep incarcerated parents in touch with their children. The multi-hyphenate surprised the Pattons during their appearance on The Ellen Show on Wednesday (Oct. 13). He shared his admiration for their purpose-driven endeavor before bestowing them with a check, much to the father-and-daughter duo’s delight. “I love what you guys are doing,” Luda acknowledged. “[I] absolutely love what you’re doing. I have family members that are incarcerated and all they ever ask...

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO