Oct. 18 marks the first day of early voting, and Plano voters will have the chance to decide on several statewide ballot items leading up to Election Day on Nov. 2. Polls will be open in Collin County from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18-22, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 23, 1-6 p.m. Oct. 24 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 25-29. In Denton County, polls will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18-23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 25-29. Collin County voters may vote at any countywide polling location during early voting and on Election Day. Denton County voters may vote at any polling location in the county during early voting, but they must vote in their assigned precinct on Election Day.

PLANO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO