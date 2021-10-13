Final Four, 4-0 Start, Finally School Spirit
North Atlanta is known for being an extremely successful academic school, yet success in athletics and school spirit is something that has been largely left up to our OTP counterparts. In recent times, however, Warrior athletes have been putting in work to challenge this reputation around our athletics and school spirit. With our boys soccer team reaching the final four in their historic season last spring, and with our football team starting off the season with a red hot 4-0 record, there is a changing narrative about school spirit in the warrzone.www.thewarriorwire.org
