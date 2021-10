The biggest question mark for the Oilers heading into the 2021-22 season is the team’s goaltending duo of Mike Smith and Mikko Koskinen. This will be the pair’s third tour of duty with the team. In 2019-20, Smith was up and down, posting a .902 save percentage with some excellent hot streaks and terrible cold stretches, while Koskinen was very solid, posting a .917 save percentage. In 2021, Smith was the team’s rock, putting up a .923 save percentage while Koskinen struggled with a heavy early-season load, putting up a .899 save percentage.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO