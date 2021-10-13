Railroad & Industrial rebrands as Trax Credit Union
Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union in Tampa, Florida, has become Trax Credit Union. The $442 million-asset institution adopted the name on Tuesday. “Our credit union has been serving members for more than 85 years. Along the way we’ve seen the community change a lot,” CEO Pete Giorgianni said in a press release. “We decided to change our name in order to be more inclusive of all of our select employee groups and position us to serve generations to come.”www.americanbanker.com
Comments / 0