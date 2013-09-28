CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York City Marathon Fast Facts

CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Read CNN's Fast Facts about the New York City...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Marathon, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
The Hill

Meadows defies Jan. 6 committee, risking contempt charges

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows has failed to show up for a Friday deposition with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to multiple reports, despite a threat from the panel it would seek to hold him in contempt for any defiance. Meadows...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Korir
CNN

CNN

726K+
Followers
112K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy