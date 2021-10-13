CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The market faces a simple earnings test it has not seen since the Covid bottom

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big issue for S&P 500 earnings in the third quarter hasn’t exactly snuck up on investors. The stock market has been struggling since September and the reason can be summed up in an index that is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio above its long-term average as many external factors, including rising commodity prices, wage inflation, general inflation, supply chain chaos, and interest rate policy become headwinds for stocks.

#Covid#Big Tech#Gdp#Inflation#Productivity#Datatrek Research
