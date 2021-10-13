CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Job Fair November 4

 6 days ago
Workforce Connections and the City of Las Cruces will hold a job fair on November 4. The job fair takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

There are workshops available, bring your resume to meet with potential employers.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Relay New Mexico: 711 (Voice) or 1-800-659-8331

(TTY).

https://www.employnm.com/post/job-fair-110421.

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

