Job Fair November 4

Workforce Connections and the City of Las Cruces will hold a job fair on November 4. The job fair takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Avenue.

The job fair is free and open to the public.

There are workshops available, bring your resume to meet with potential employers.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.

Relay New Mexico: 711 (Voice) or 1-800-659-8331

(TTY).

https://www.employnm.com/post/job-fair-110421.