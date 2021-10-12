Teaching Tuesday: Literacy in Mathematics Content Instruction

This week on STEM Spots, Dr. Dave Cornelison sits down with Steven Senger to discuss mathematics in science. Listen here!. Dr. David Cornelison has been working as an educator and scientist in Arizona and Missouri universities for the last 25 years. Since 2010, he has been the head of the Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science at Missouri State University. His research interests lie at the intersection of experimental condensed-matter physics and astrophysics, while his educational efforts have focused on outreach to the K-12 school system. Most of all, he believes in curiosity-driven learning in the sciences and all other fields.

