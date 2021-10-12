CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Teaching Tuesday: Literacy in Mathematics Content Instruction

By in [ Teaching, School Administration
gcu.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiteracy is an important skill across all content areas. As teachers, we need to remember that math instruction is more than algorithms and rote memorization. Math, as a content area, includes the development of literacy skills such as reading, writing, listening and speaking as they relate to developing functional and applicable skills in math. Instructional plans need to include modeling of content literacy and ample opportunities for students to practice their emerging mathematical literacy.

www.gcu.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
inputmag.com

Duolingo will expand from language learning into mathematics

Duolingo will no longer be just a language learning app with a mascot who guilts you into opening the app. The company has announced it’s expanding into math. Sometime next year, the BBC reports, Duolingo will launch an app for teaching math to the masses. It sounds pretty ambitious, but...
SOFTWARE
The 74

COVID Learning Loss: Educators Talk Science of Reading & Closing Literacy Gaps

The headlines have been relentlessly bleak. Across the nation, standardized testing has found an alarming decline in reading proficiency because of the ongoing disruption from the pandemic. Now enterprising educators are trying to come up with ways to reverse these declines. Today at 1 p.m. Eastern, The 74 is honored to partner with the Progressive […]
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Teacher of Mathematics (Maternity Cover)

Teacher of Mathematics (Maternity Cover) We are looking for a well-qualified and enthusiastic teacher to support the further development of our thriving and vibrant Mathematics Department which boasts highly motivated students and an excellent academic record. An outstanding candidate will be expected to have the ability to teach through the...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
pensacolastate.edu

Mathematics and Computer Science Department

The Mathematics Associates of Arts degree is designed for students who have an interest in mathematics or the sciences. In the Mathematics A.A. Program, students study mathematics through the calculus sequence and differential equations. This supplies a strong background, preparing them for further study or careers. Students with a Mathematics A.A. may go on to major in mathematics, engineering, computer science or the physical sciences. It also provides a strong background for economics, and other business or social science majors. Career possibilities are limitless.
PENSACOLA, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Digital literacy courses teach new Americans computer basics

The pandemic has shown that pretty much everything can be done on the computer. You can order your groceries, pay your bills and even meet with your colleagues. Because of that, it’s easy to take digital literacy for granted. Things like the internet, Microsoft Word and Powerpoint are second nature...
EDUCATION
ung.edu

SMMC guides students to financial literacy

As a University of North Georgia (UNG) senior studying finance, Ross Sturgill knew how to form a budget to track his expenses and savings. But it wasn't until he volunteered with the Student Money Management Center (SMMC) that he learned more valuable lessons. "With my limited income, I knew I...
DAHLONEGA, GA
wnewsj.com

WCS pathways to literacy

WILMINGTON — Holmes Elementary is focused on phonics as one of many important parts to the Wilmington School District’s three-year plan around literacy. “Because literacy is a foundational skill for every content area, our new three-year plan outlines a focus on literacy practices across all grade levels,” said Nikki Quallen, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction shares. “We are taking a close look at both practices and materials to ensure that we are providing the optimal opportunity to grow every reader.”
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics
College of William and Mary

“Belonging”: The Library Instruction Approach

Belonging. We create a welcoming and caring community that embraces diverse people and perspectives. Each year, members of the Instruction and Research team reach thousands of William & Mary students through library workshops where we teach students how to do research effectively. Through our many formal and informal conversations about pedagogy, we’ve come to realize that “belonging” has been a core value of ours -- even before it became a university value! Librarians Camille Andrews, Candice Benjes-Small, Liz Bellamy, Morgan Davis, Alexandra Flores, Mary Oberlies, Jessica Ramey, and Paul Showalter share some ways we make students feel like they “belong” during library instruction sessions:
EDUCATION
The Blade

Editorial: Financial literacy opens doors

The American Dream. Most young people want and deserve their fair share of that dream. It takes work. It also takes knowing how to take care of that hard-earned cash. Financial literacy is key to that goal. You can’t make, save, and invest your money without some sense of how money and credit work.
EDUCATION
Daily Northwestern

Bienen Prof. Yampolsky instructs and inspires in 38 years of teaching and conducting at NU

Victor Yampolsky walked into Regenstein Hall of Music for his first rehearsal as Northwestern’s faculty director of Orchestras on Sept. 15, 1984. Now, 37 years later, Yampolsky stands in the back of a room in that same building watching two of his students, Robert Hasty (Bienen ‘96) and Alexander Chen (Bienen ‘23), conduct this year’s chamber orchestra.
EDUCATION
KMTV 3 News Now

Khan Academy teams up with OPS

Khan Academy is a set of online tools that educate students in the form of videos and practice exercises. From Algebra and Geometry to Differential Equations, students will have the chance to learn at their own pace with a subject many consider their "weak point."
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
ksmu.org

STEM Spots: Why Is Mathematic The Language Of Science?

This week on STEM Spots, Dr. Dave Cornelison sits down with Steven Senger to discuss mathematics in science. Listen here!. Dr. David Cornelison has been working as an educator and scientist in Arizona and Missouri universities for the last 25 years. Since 2010, he has been the head of the Department of Physics, Astronomy and Materials Science at Missouri State University. His research interests lie at the intersection of experimental condensed-matter physics and astrophysics, while his educational efforts have focused on outreach to the K-12 school system. Most of all, he believes in curiosity-driven learning in the sciences and all other fields.
SCIENCE
Chippewa Herald

RCU program teaches inmates financial literacy

Darrin Cowser, an inmate at Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility, is set to be released from prison in November. But first, Cowser is busy preparing himself for life outside prison walls. That includes taking a financial literacy program, offered by the prison and RCU. “It gave me the basics of...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
azpbs.org

Media Literacy Week 2021

Educational Outreach is encouraging parents and educators to have conversations with children and youth about the media in their lives. Seeking sources for news and determining fact from opinion are important skills to start even with very young children. With older students, it can seem obvious to discuss who provided...
KIDS
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Judge supports Literacy Night at NJH

Natchitoches Junior High School wants to thank Judge Owsley for his donation towards our upcoming Literacy Night. Literacy Night will take place on Nov. 2. Please join us as we celebrate the love of reading. We will have fun literacy activities and workshops that will help your children keep their reading work going at home.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ijpr.org

SOU returns to in-person instruction Monday

SOU’s October 11th in-person start falls four weeks after the COVID-19 Delta wave, that rocketed coronavirus infections in Southern Oregon to their highest levels during the pandemic. While infections are still happening and area hospital ICUs are still treating high numbers of unvaccinated people with COVID, case counts in Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
ormondbeachobserver.com

Social media literacy instruction proposed

A Senate Republican on Wednesday, Oct. 13, proposed requiring public schools to teach about social-media literacy. Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed the bill (SB 480) for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January. If approved, it would be added to part of state law that requires...
U.S. POLITICS
Hickory Daily Record

Director of instruction named at education center

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is increasing its commitment to the Alexander County area it serves, announcing that Donna Ross has been named the Director of Instruction at the college’s Alexander Center for Education (ACE). Ross previously served at CVCC as the Department Head of Humanities. In this new...
HICKORY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy