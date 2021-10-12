Teaching Tuesday: Literacy in Mathematics Content Instruction
Literacy is an important skill across all content areas. As teachers, we need to remember that math instruction is more than algorithms and rote memorization. Math, as a content area, includes the development of literacy skills such as reading, writing, listening and speaking as they relate to developing functional and applicable skills in math. Instructional plans need to include modeling of content literacy and ample opportunities for students to practice their emerging mathematical literacy.www.gcu.edu
Comments / 0