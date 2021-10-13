CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Eleanor Margarette Carr

 6 days ago

Eleanor Margarette Carr, 95, of Amarillo, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. Eleanor was born March 14, 1926, in Bartlesville, Okla., to John Douglas Young and Susan Melinda Kilpatrick Young. Eleanor was raised by her mother, Susan and stepfather, Thomas J. Flood. She worked in her family’s bakeries in Southwest Missouri, Northwest Arkansas, and Northeast Oklahoma areas. Eleanor graduated from Cassville High School and attended the University of Missouri. While home on break she fell in love with Kenneth Lavern Carr, and they were married in Little Rock, Arkansas, on October 19, 1947. Eleanor and Kenneth farmed his family farm in Cato, Mo., and then moved to Borger, Texas, where they both worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. They moved back to the family farm for a few years and then relocated back to Borger, Texas, where Eleanor worked for Davis Chevrolet. Eventually, they moved to Amarillo, Texas, where Eleanor was employed by Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, and then as a secretary at Forrest Hill Elementary School. She later worked as the secretary to the Director of Music at Amarillo Independent School District until she retired.

