Betty Sue Love, 95, of Rocky Comfort, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson. She was born Nov. 8, 1925, in Powell, the daughter of Wallace Edwin and Dorothy “Susan” (Jones) Simon. On Aug. 4, 1944, in Bentonville, Ark., she was united in marriage to Eugene V. “Gene” Love, who preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 1999. Also preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Pat McGuffey; one sister, Juanita Kirk; and one great-grandson.