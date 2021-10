Chicken biscuits, cheesy grits and avocado toast make the menu. Lou’s Luncheonette on Fremont Drive (Highway 121) has added breakfast back into the menu. In one of their previous incarnations (Fremont Diner, Boxcar Fried Chicken) they made a Hangtown Fry with potatoes on the bottom, then scrambled eggs, with deep fried oysters on top. It does not appear on their current breakfast menu, but you can still make it to Sam’s in Tiburon for the best version. And, of course, a Sam’s Bloody Mary.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO