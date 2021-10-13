CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Auburn football opponent preview: Arkansas defense

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllowing 24.5 points per game and 337.5 yards of total offense, the Arkansas defense enters Saturday’s 11 a.m. CDT kickoff against Auburn looking to regain the form from the first four weeks of the football season. Giving up just 58 total points in wins over Rice, Texas, Georgia Southern and Texas A&M, the Razorbacks fell 37-0 at Georgia two weeks ago before Ole Miss outlasted them 52-51 in a shootout in Oxford last Saturday.

