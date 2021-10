After weeks of being unable to agree on their party’s spending priorities, Democrats in Congress are in a time-out. On Friday, President Joe Biden went up to Capitol Hill and urged the members of his party to come together and pass a sweeping reconciliation bill that will fund his domestic agenda alongside a bipartisan infrastructure bill that progressives have threatened to derail; he said it didn’t matter whether this happened in “six minutes, six days, or six weeks.” Some reports called this a tack to the left on Biden’s part—and that assessment wasn’t inaccurate. It was simply a recognition by Biden that, with razor-thin majorities in both legislative chambers, the only way for the Democrats to pass anything is to bring along everybody.

