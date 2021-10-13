CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

Barlow announces completion of Schilling Building mural at Water Street Square

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the completion of a large building mural at the Water Street Square pocket park in downtown Oswego. Located at 161 W. First St., the mural features a 1920s-era theme, while highlighting the history of the building as a former music store, owned by Professor Frank Schilling, from 1892 until 1927. The building was built around 1850 and bought by Schilling in 1892. In addition to working as a professor, Schilling was a music teacher and started to sell instruments. The building, known then as the Schilling Block, became his store, and was used to sell musical instruments including Steinway pianos.

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bill Clinton expected to be discharged from hospital on Sunday

Former President Bill Clinton is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Sunday, according to his spokesperson. Mr. Clinton is being treated for a non-COVID-related infection. "President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours," spokesperson Angel Ureña tweeted Saturday. "He will remain overnight at...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
NBC News

Robert Durst sick with Covid-19, and on a ventilator, following life sentence, lawyer says

New York real estate heir Robert Durst has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently connected to a ventilator, his attorney said. “All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," Dick DeGuerin told NBC News on a phone call. "He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Schilling
Person
Billy Barlow
Reuters

WNBA-Sky beat Mercury to claim first championship

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Chicago Sky came from behind to beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 and win the best-of-five finals series 3-1 on Sunday, earning the franchise its first championship. The Mercury looked poised to force a Game Five when they took a 14-point lead late in the third...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy