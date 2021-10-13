Barlow announces completion of Schilling Building mural at Water Street Square

OSWEGO — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the completion of a large building mural at the Water Street Square pocket park in downtown Oswego. Located at 161 W. First St., the mural features a 1920s-era theme, while highlighting the history of the building as a former music store, owned by Professor Frank Schilling, from 1892 until 1927. The building was built around 1850 and bought by Schilling in 1892. In addition to working as a professor, Schilling was a music teacher and started to sell instruments. The building, known then as the Schilling Block, became his store, and was used to sell musical instruments including Steinway pianos.