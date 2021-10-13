Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) KOL Call Shows Tepezza Non Longer Being Challenged by Payors - Piper Sandler
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating and $141.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) after hosting a call with a leading oculoplastic surgeon who has significant experience using Tepezza in a broad spectrum of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The KOL uses Tepezza in a significant majority of his TED patients, with heavy usage in his patients with chronic disease.www.streetinsider.com
