Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) KOL Call Shows Tepezza Non Longer Being Challenged by Payors - Piper Sandler

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst David Amsellem reiterated an Overweight rating and $141.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) after hosting a call with a leading oculoplastic surgeon who has significant experience using Tepezza in a broad spectrum of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The KOL uses Tepezza in a significant majority of his TED patients, with heavy usage in his patients with chronic disease.

Align Technology (ALGN) Survey Confirms Fears of Slowing Growth - Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies (PDCO) Seeing Pre-Pandemic Dental and Health Volumes, Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Ahead of Earnings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar reiterated an Overweight rating and $41.00 price target on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) after hosting the executive team for an investor call that offered validation that the real-time demand dynamics for dental and animal health remain resilient despite the Delta wave and that management is successfully navigating a fluid cost environment to still expand OM% in FY’22.
Accolade Inc. (ACCD) PT Lowered to $45 at Piper Sandler on Weak Guidance

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (BHVN) PT Raised to $156 at Piper Sandler

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Landos Biopharma (LABP) at Buy

Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) Strong Sell-Off 'Premature' - William Blair

Piper Sandler Sees 22% Upside In This Semiconductor Company

Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated coverage of Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) with an Overweight rating and a $137 price target, implying a 21.54% upside. The analyst believes Teradyne will achieve "high growth" in its robotics segment while generating high margins and moderate growth in its core automated test segments.
Piper Sandler Initiates Spire Global With Neutral Rating

Piper Sandler analyst Weston Twigg initiated Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $6.50, implying an upside of 7%. Twigg says the company's revenue will likely ramp slower than its pre-public target model. However, He adds that Spire maintains a "significant competitive advantage" due...
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Edges Higher as FDA Recommends Booster Shot for At-Risk Adults, Piper Sandler Upgrades to Overweight

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Starts Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) at Overweight

Piper Sandler Upgrades ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to Overweight

Amazon (AMZN) Dominates Among Teens for Retail, Piper Sandler Survey Shows

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler's latest Taking Stock with Teens survey showed Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to build its market leadership among teens. Amazon remained the most widely used retailer among teens with 52%, down...
CME Group (CME) Likely to Outperform in Q4 for Several Reasons - Piper Sandler

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Piper Sandler analyst Richard Repetto reiterated an Overweight rating and $230.00 price target on CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) after misguided headlines regarding a CME bid for CBOE caused shares to underperform in 3Q21.
Cytokinetics (CYTK) Coverage Shifted at Piper Sandler, PT Raised to $50

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
