Cancer

Geneseeq and Zai Lab (ZLAB) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Cancer Drug R&D

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Geneseeq Technology Inc. ("Geneseeq") and Zai Lab, Ltd. ("Zai Lab") (Nasdaq: ZLAB)(HKEX: 9688) announce new strategic collaboration in Shanghai, China. The companies will collaborate to facilitate the R&D and commercialization of Zai Lab's cancer drugs through business partnerships in clinical trial patient recruitment, central laboratory testing, companion diagnostics development and marketing activities. The announcement was made at the Zai Lab Innovation Summit on October 12th in Shanghai.

