Geneseeq and Zai Lab (ZLAB) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Cancer Drug R&D

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clearmind Medicine (CSE: CMND) (FSE: CWY0 ), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, today announced that professors Wim van den Brink and Gabriele Fischer have joined the company’s scientific advisory board. According to the update, van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., is a professor of addiction psychiatry at the Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam and a recognized expert in the neurobiology and pharmacological treatment of substance use disorders and behavioral addictions. Gabriele Fischer, M.D., is a professor of addiction research and treatment, medical director of the Addiction Clinic at the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the Medical University of Vienna, and has acted as principle or cooperating investigator on international epidemiological clinical and psychopharmacological studies in the field of substance use disorder and nonsubstance-related addictions. “Professor van den Brink and Professor Fischer have both made substantial contributions to the field of substance abuse and related behaviors, advancing the way we understand and treat addiction,” said Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., CEO of Clearmind, of the appointments. “There are few scientists in the world with their breadth of knowledge and experience, and we are delighted to welcome them to our scientific advisory board.”

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO