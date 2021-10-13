CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Did You Know Those Annoying Black Walnuts Are Also Delicious?

By Jojo Girard
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black walnut season is upon us and those giant green orbs clog up the bike lane, and mess with our lawn mowers. So get revenge: eat them. Those green hellish husks that fall upon the roadway and in backyards throughout West Michigan every autumn are actually edible. They look awful...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
grit.com

Black Walnuts: Fall Treat or Scourge?

Black walnuts ripen in late summer and early fall. Though hard nuts to crack, the both sweet and savory bold flavor is worth the effort. Late summer and fall bring a treat — or scourge — to many people’s backyards, depending on your point of view. Black walnuts are one of the most valuable and fully utilized natural forest trees in the United States…or one of the most nuisance trees around. Folks either love them or hate them, there usually isn’t any middle ground.
LIFESTYLE
Q 105.7

Did You Know There is A Haunted Chocolate Factory in the Adirondacks?

Halloween is all about candy and a good scary experience. This year you can combine both in one place with a short ride to Barkeater Chocolates in North Creek, New York. According to Haunted History Trail, the Barkeater chocolate factory is filled with unexplained experiences. Many believe the tragedy of one family in particular is what is behind the ghostly encounters. It is rumored that one of the children from the family died outside the home in a tragic accident. The mom mysteriously disappeared shortly after the death only to return years later. Separately It has been confirmed that the couple who owned the home passed away in two different rooms of the house.
finewoodworking.com

Black Walnut Bench

This bench was designed to live in a client’s 1850s home in coastal New England. “I am drawn to and inspired by the beautiful simplicity of the Shaker style, which is very popular in New England,” Monica said. “I especially enjoyed shaping by hand the seat and arms of this piece with my drawknife and spokeshave.”
LIFESTYLE
digg.com

How Did This Get So Delicious? Black Magic

With nearly a thousand reviews on Amazon, it has an average rating of 4.5/5 stars. And us? We put it on just about anything we cook during tailgate season. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Additional submission from Grant Brunner:. Submitted 5 hours ago via gaming. We...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
ksl.com

No-Chicken Salad: You would never know the meat was missing from this delicious dish

There is actually no chicken in this no-chicken salad!. If you’re leaning towards a plant-based diet, this is the recipe to get you started. It has all the flavor and texture of chicken without it being in the recipe at all! The replacement is soy, and if you treat it right, no one will ever know it’s not chicken.
theperrychief.com

Did you know?

Did you know... where this business was located? One of Perry's all-time favorite drive-in restaurants, the Dog & Suds, was located at 2924 Willis Ave. We had the A&W Drive-in and the MaidRite as well. I really miss these drive-in locations, in what seems to me, a page out of the movie "American Graffiti." I grew up in the era when we cruised on Willis and Second Street. We also stopped at the drive-in restaurant to see and be seen. A Texas Twin Burger sure would be good right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walnuts#Black Walnut#Acquired Taste
101wkqx.com

“Kids to day will never know…” fill in the blank, and you KNOW Twitter did!

The struggle is real trying to explain to the younger generation what it was like without cell phones. We used pagers back in my day, and even then it seemed silly! But there’s a ton of things that the younger generation don’t fully understand, here are some tweets that describe exactly what it was like…
KIDS
phillytrib.com

Did you know: National Pizza Month

Around 350 slices of pizza are eaten in the U.S. every second, putting the number at 21,000 slices per minute. Anchovies are the least favorite pizza topping according to a survey. Uber Eats found that a large number of Americans eat pizza for dinner on Saturday nights. There are an...
RESTAURANTS
Chicago Parents

6 Delicious Ways to Roast Those Pumpkin Seeds

It’s pumpkin carving time! With all the hard work it takes to clean out those slimy pumpkins in preparation to carve them, make sure you don’t toss the best part — the seeds!. Whether you like them salted, sweet or spicy, there are ways to toast pumpkin seeds to your...
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

Never Store Your Eggs in This Part of Your Fridge, Experts Say

Packed with plenty of protein, vitamins, and minerals, eggs are a healthy, filling, and inexpensive addition to any diet. But experts warn that storing them improperly can lead not only to spoilage, but may make you susceptible to serious illness. Eating eggs that have quietly gone bad can lead to food poisoning and other foodborne maladies, including Salmonella poisoning. That's why experts are sounding the alarm about a common mistake people make with their egg storage. Read on to find out which food storage habit could be upping your chances of spoilage, and where to safely store your eggs instead.
LIFESTYLE
104.5 KDAT

Did You Know? Talking To Your Plants Can Help Them Grow

It's true! Talking to your plants can actually help them grow faster, based on results from multiple studies. In a month-long study done by the Royal Horticultural Society, they recorded 10 people, both men and women. The recordings were played through headphones that were each attached to a tomato plant's pot (one plant per person). The same tomato variety was used, same soil, same care regimen, etc. For a control, they included two plants that were not read to. Oddly enough, they found that the sound of a female voice seems to be more beneficial to growth than the sound of a male voice. At the month's end, the plants that were attached to female voices grew about an inch taller than those attached to a male voice on average.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
i95 ROCK

Did You Know Homogenized Milk Was Invented In Torrington?

Got milk? Does it taste good? You should thank Torrington Creamery, although it's not around anymore. I was doing some reading, and I found out during a Google search of 'Connecticut Firsts' that Torrington Creamery, formerly at 669 Riverside Avenue in Torrington, is credited with being the first to sell homogenized milk to the public in the United States? What the hell is homogenization, you ask? Good question, it's something that I've heard my whole life too.
TORRINGTON, CT
The Blade

Generation Why: Does the 'grind culture' leave room for fun?

Every year, right around this time, I start making plans for my favorite time of year and, every year, I end up failing at part of it. I’m big on planning. It helps me feel in control and prepared for whatever comes my way. But it’s also an outlet for my piles of excitement when fall rolls around. I plan the trick-or-treat set up (firepit in the driveway, charcuterie boards, full sized candy bars), I plan the pies I’m making for Thanksgiving (thinking a gluten free apple tart), and I plan when Christmas decorations are coming out of the basement (Black Friday, for the first time in years).
HALLOWEEN
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy