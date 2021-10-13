CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metakoo Cybertrack 300 eBike Review: A Mountain Bike for Urban Commuting? Absolutely

By Matt Hall
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor beginner to intermediate riders, the Cybertrack 300 works great. It’s ideal for those who may not have the endurance to pedal for extended periods but still want to enjoy mountain biking. On the other hand, more experienced riders may find the bike lacks extreme hill-bombing capabilities. Surprisingly, though, the Cybertrack 300 is fantastic for urban commuting. I would recommend it for folks seeking an alternative to the smaller foldable e-bikes populating the market. It might also be less dorky.

