CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Higher inflation squeezing U.S. consumers as food prices, rents accelerate

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
knoxfocus.com

Is Inflation Temporary?

I am often asked if the current inflation is permanent or transitory. The answer is “it depends.” The administration has tried to convince us that inflation is transitory. The Fed concurred. Nonetheless, the concern on the part of the public is real. No matter the measurement, prices have been rising faster than they have in more than a decade. Consumers can see it for themselves in rising prices for food, gasoline and housing. From the standpoint of economics, rising prices are only a concern if they outpace changes in consumer income. If the rise in prices is greater than the rise in income, then real income (purchasing power) falls. On the other hand, if prices rise by less than the rise in income, then purchasing power increases. However, for those whose incomes are relatively fixed, like retired seniors, inflation is particularly worrisome. Seniors who rely on social security, CDs and/or pensions are rightly worried. While Social Security payments have an inflation adjustment, CDs and pensions typically do not. CD rates have been kept abysmally low by the Federal Reserve’s zero interest rate policy initiated during the great recession of 2008. Seniors have suffered from their net worth falling yearly since 2008.
BUSINESS
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eases below $1,770 amid higher US T-bond yields

Gold extends the previous session’s decline on Monday below $1,770. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. Higher inflation worries and China’s dismal Gross Domestic data strike investors risk-sentiment. After testing the $1,800 mark in a month on Thursday, the gold prices turned lower. Gold is...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

When inflation hits the dollar stores, that’s a big problem

Patrice Onwuka is the director of the Center for Economic Opportunity at the Independent Women’s Forum and a Steamboat Institute fellow. I visited the Dollar Tree store near my home in Maryland recently. The variety of everything-for-a-dollar (or less) offerings was as staggering as ever — cans of veggies, packs of paper napkins, baby bottles, cleaning supplies, stationery, you name it. I shopped alongside an older White woman and a middle-age Black man hobbling around in a protective boot.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. Whether the inflation spike will prove persistent has divided economists in recent months. 
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Food prices rise, outpaced by U.S. inflation rate

Pulled by strong meat prices, September food prices were 4.6% higher than a year ago, said the Labor Department on Wednesday. The monthly Consumer Price Index report said the annual U.S. inflation rate was 5.4% in September, compared with 5.3% in the preceding month. Energy and food showed large increases...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Gas Prices#Core Inflation#Consumer Prices#Shell#Reuters#Andrew Kelly News#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Americans#The Labor Department#Federal Reserve Chair#The White House#Walmart Inc#Fedex Corp#Ups
cbslocal.com

Cost Of Living Rising After Inflation, Uptick In Consumer Price Index

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Anyone who has been to the store or done some online shopping recently knows inflation is taking a toll. The consumer price index rose four tenths of a percent in September, 5.4 percent higher than what it was last year according to the U.S. Labor Department. As a result, social security recipients will get the biggest increase in 40 years.
BUSINESS
floridianpress.com

Consumer Prices Has Inflation Hotter Than Expected In September

Consumer prices surged more than expected in September, showing that inflation was coming in hotter and matching the largest annual gain for a 13-year high, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) — a vital indicator used to measure the U.S inflation rate rose 0.4%...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

China's consumer inflation stable, factory prices rise

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer inflation remained generally stable in September, while factory-gate prices saw expansion largely due to coal price hike, official data showed Thursday. China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 0.7 percent year on year in September, data from the National...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
investing.com

Winter-Fuel Worries Accelerate U.S. Natural Gas Price Increase

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures surged to the highest in more than a week after winter stockpiles of the furnace and power-plant fuel expanded less than expected, heightening concerns about adequate supplies going into the peak-demand season. Gas prices have already more than doubled this year and the peak,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

U.S. Consumer Prices Outpace Forecast as Inflation Dogs Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in September by more than forecast, resuming a faster pace of growth and underscoring the persistence of inflationary pressures in the economy. The consumer price index increased 0.4% from August, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. Compared with a year ago,...
BUSINESS
Financial Times

US household heating bills forecast to jump as fuel prices surge

Americans’ home heating bills will rise sharply this winter, according to a federal government forecast, as a global energy crunch begins to reach the world’s biggest economy at a time of building concerns over inflation. Household spending on natural gas, the main heating fuel for nearly half of US homes,...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

More expensive food, rents boost US inflation; further increases anticipated

WASHINGTON (Oct 13): US consumer prices increased solidly in September as Americans paid more for food, rent and a range of other goods, putting pressure on the Biden administration to urgently resolve strained supply chains, which are hampering economic growth. With prices likely to rise further in the months ahead...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy