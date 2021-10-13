Western Union (WU) Expands Real-time Payments in Europe
Western Union, (NYSE: WU) a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that the Western Union International Bank (WUIB) has joined the Single Euro Payments Area Instant Credit Transfer scheme (SCT Inst) as a Direct Participant, further enhancing the company's real-time payment capabilities in Europe.
