Western Union (WU) Expands Real-time Payments in Europe

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Western Union, (NYSE: WU) a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced today that the Western Union International Bank (WUIB) has joined the Single Euro Payments Area Instant Credit Transfer scheme (SCT Inst) as a Direct Participant, further enhancing the company’s real-time payment capabilities in Europe.

