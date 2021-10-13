CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republicans fight for Latino voters in Democratic strongholds

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) -- Voting rights activists from Mi Familia Vota said after years of being ignored, they are seeing significant investments from politicians trying to reach out to the Latino community. As the largest non-white ethnic group in the United States continues to grow, Latinos have become a focal point for Republicans and Democrats alike.

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Georgia Republican Survey Finds MAGA Election Conspiracy Theorists Ditching GOP, Says Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has become notorious as MAGA world’s most unhinged ally in Congress—but, according to a new report, she was recently shocked to discover that she may be losing support from pro-Trump election conspiracy theorists in Georgia. The New York Times reports that Greene was “surprised” by a recent internal survey that is said to have found that 9 percent of GOP voters could sit out future elections in the state if Georgia doesn’t carry out a forensic audit of the 2020 election first. The survey reportedly found that 5 percent of Republican voters said they would definitely sit out the 2022 election without an audit, and an additional 4 percent said they would consider not casting a vote. The Times reports Republican strategists found the survey result “alarming,” especially in light of Donald Trump’s threats last week that he’ll order his supporters not to vote in future elections if he doesn’t feel his baseless 2020 conspiracy theories are properly addressed.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Ramesh Ponnuru: Republicans are winning the debate on voter ID

Republicans themselves don’t all realize it, but they’re winning the political debate over voting laws. It’s not just that Republicans are pushing through the laws they favor in multiple states while Democrats in Washington have not been able to enact anything. That difference is mostly a result of the Senate’s 50-50 tie and the filibuster. What’s worse for the Democrats, their attack on Republicans as “vote suppressors” who are instituting a “new Jim Crow” does not seem to be inflicting any political damage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Republican ‘election audits’ have been used before — by dictators

Donald Trump continues to falsely claim that he won the 2020 election, and his supporters in the Republican Party are continuing with kangaroo “audits” in swing states that Trump lost. For Americans, this is a bizarre sideshow. But for those who have had the misfortune of living in an authoritarian country, the GOP’s “audit” charade follows an all-too-familiar script.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Dallas Weekly

Texas Groups Are Fighting Voter Restriction, but Will They Win?

The lawsuits being levied against Texas Governor Greg Abbott may not be going in the direction you think. On Sept. 7, Abbott signed Senate Bill 1, a bill that has been critiqued for the restrictions it places on Black, Brown and disabled voters with limits on the ability of poll place workers to help the legally blind. In response, several lawsuits have been filed against Gov. Abbott, two of which are federal lawsuits that were filed days in advance in Austin and San Antonio. In both cases, the plaintiffs argue that the shift to these new voting laws is a move to target Black, Brown and disabled communities (described as “voters of color” and “voters with disabilities” in the Austin case filing). Specifically, in the Austin filing, they point to the ways SB1 would make it more difficult to vote by mail or with the help of an assistant (i.e. a blind voter is not allowed to ask for assistance and if they are helped the assistant could be indicted for a felony). But what are the chances of SB1 being overturned by these lawsuits? According to Texas attorney Symone Redwine, it could be a hard process.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Latino Vote#Voter Registration#Latinos#Mi Familia Vota#Abc News#Latino Studies#Democratic Latino
Iowa State Daily

Democrats and Republicans battle over infrastructure bills

While Democrats attempt to get on the same page about a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and the Republicans are in lock-step opposition to it. A smaller infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion was passed by the U.S. Senate, but House Democrats are refusing to vote on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
northwestgeorgianews.com

South Florida voters ask judge to compel DeSantis to call election to fill Democratic seats the Republican governor is keeping vacant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After waiting months for Gov. Ron DeSantis to set special elections to fill looming vacancies in three South Florida state legislative districts, voters are going to court, asking a judge to order the governor to act. The three districts are overwhelmingly Democratic. The Republican governor’s decision...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Voting rights advocate Stacy Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “tell the world who are" in future contests with even higher stakes.Abrams has become a leading national voice in the party since narrowly losing the 2018 race for governor in Georgia. With her appearances at three churches in Norfolk, Abrams is joining other political heavyweights in trying to ensure that a state trending increasingly Democratic in recent years does not flip back to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy