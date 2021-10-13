CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBR MN Juco Showcase- Blast Hitting Leaderboard

By Rob Allison
prepbaseballreport.com
 6 days ago

The PBR MN Juco Showcase event took place Sunday, October 10th, 2021. The event was held at the West St. Paul Sports Dome. Beginning this summer, Prep Baseball Report events across the country have been powered by TrackMan’s industry-leading Portable system and Blast Sensor technology to capture pinpoint accurate, actionable data from player performances. Prep Baseball Report, Trackman and Blast are dedicated to recognizing talent and unleashing their potential.

