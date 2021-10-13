NEO Battery Materials Secures Silicon Anode Material Transfer Agreements

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured material transfer agreements ("MTA") with working parties for the purpose of upscaled evaluations of NEO's silicon anode active materials applied towards high-power lithium-ion batteries and efficient electrode manufacturing processes. The MTA constitutes the transfer of materials between the parties and provides stringent clauses for the protection of NEO's proprietary technology.

